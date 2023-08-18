The Tricky Trees take on the Blades! It’s time to check our Premier League odds series, starring our Nottingham Forest-Sheffield United prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide!

The Garibaldi (0-0-1) are in their second season in the Prem. They lost to second-placed Arsenal last game and will look for a victory in their first home match.

The Blades (0-0-1) are one of the newly-promoted teams in the Premier League. They opened their game back in the Prem with a close home loss to Crystal Palace.

Here are the Nottingham Forest-Sheffield United soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Nottingham Forest-Sheffield United Odds

Nottingham Forest: -120

Sheffield United: +360

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: +117

Under 2.5 Goals: -157

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United

TV: USA Network, Universo, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Latino, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Nottingham Forest Can Beat Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest is currently in their second season back in the Premier League after placing 16th in the previous season. They reached the third round of the FA Cup and made it to the semi-finals of the EFL Carabao Cup.

In their season opener, the Tricky Trees lost 2-1 to Arsenal, but newcomer Anthony Elanga's presence nearly rallied the team in the 80th minute. Despite only having 22% ball possession and six total shots in the game, they will try to ride some late momentum from that match.

Last season, Forest narrowly avoided relegation, finishing just four points above 18th-placed Leicester City. They will aim to secure a positive result against newly promoted Sheffield United at the City Ground this Friday. During the pre-season, they won against Notts County and Levante, drew with Eintracht Frankfurt, and lost to Valencia, Leeds, Eindhoven, and Stade Rennais.

Elanga, a 21-year-old forward from Sweden, signed a five-year deal with the Garibaldi last month after spending the last three seasons with Manchester United. He had three goals in 39 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils and three goals in 12 caps for Sweden's international team. Elanga's signing will benefit forward Taiwo Awoniyi, who was Nottingham Forest's leading goal-scorer last season with 10 goals and an assist in 27 appearances, including 17 starts, and 36 shots, including 15 on target.

The Trees have made several new signings, including Matt Turner, Chris Wood, Manni Norkett, and Ola Aina, while André Ayew, Cafú, Jack Colback, Jesse Lingard, Jordan Smith, Lyle Taylor, Sam Surridge, and Steve Cook have left the team. Richie Laryea and Gustavo Scarpa were also loaned out by the club.

Why Sheffield United Can Beat Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United had a successful season in the EFL Championship, finishing second to Burnley and reaching the semi-finals of the FA Cup and the first round of the EFL Carabao Cup. Anel Ahmedhodžić and Iliman Ndiaye were part of the Championship Team of the Season, while manager Paul Heckingbottom was awarded as manager of the months of August, September, and April.

However, the Blades lost their first match of the new Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace last Saturday. The Eagles registered eight shots on target while Sheffield was limited to just one. Sheffield struggled in possession, recording a poor 62% pass success rate in the game. They will need to improve their game if they want to survive the drop at the end of the season.

During the pre-season, Sheffield won against Chesterfield and Derby County, drew with Estoril Praia, and lost to Rotherham, Girona, and Stuttgart. The team made a number of additions during the offseason, including midfielder Gustavo Hamer, who will be counted on to help make up for Ndiaye's team-leading 14 goals and 10 assists from 2022-2023. Anis Slimane, Auston Trusty, Vinícius Souza, Tom Davies, and Yasser Larouci are also new additions to the team.

Last season's leading scorer, forward Iliman Ndiaye, was transferred to Marseille in a cost-saving move. However, Sheffield United will have forward Oliver McBurnie back, who registered 13 goals and two assists in 38 appearances, including 25 starts, in 2022-2023. This will be his fifth season with the team. Prior to last year, his best season was in 2019-2020 when he made 24 starts for Sheffield as a member of the EPL, scoring six goals on 50 shots, including 25 on target.

Sander Berge, Jack O'Connell, Billy Sharp, and Enda Stevens are out of the team. Sheffield United will face tougher tests in the future and will need to up their game if they want to replicate their success in the EFL Championship and avoid relegation at the end of the season.

Final Nottingham Forest-Sheffield United Prediction & Pick

Nottingham's new signings will definitely upgrade the club. The visitors will make push for a tight exchange of goals but the Trees will just edge out the Blades by a small margin.

Final Nottingham Forest-Sheffield United Prediction & Pick: Nottingham Forest (-120), Over 2.5 goals (+117)