The exceptional play of Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray since his return from a serious knee injury is serving as an inspiration to Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari, who's missed the entire 2022-23 NBA season because of a devastating ACL injury he suffered while playing for Italy in August 2022.

“To see him going through what I had to go through & coming back and coming back healthy and being great & actually coming back better than before and going to the Finals and having the chance to win a championship, is just amazing,” Gallinari said of Jamal Murray's brilliance in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, especially in the Finals against the Miami Heat (h/t Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette).

Gallinari, who signed a two-year deal with the Celtics in July 2022 worth $13.28 million, will have an entire offseason ahead of him to continue his recovery. His availability for Italy in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines appears to still be up in the air, so for now, he can just continue enjoying watching Jamal Murray and his former team go to battle against the Miami Heat.

Gallinari had some of his best years in the NBA with the Nuggets, long before Jamal Murray arrived in Mile High City.

Jamaal Murray missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season to recuperate from an ACL injury then went on to have a fantastic regular season in the 2022-23 NBA campaign in which he posted averages of 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.2 assists across 65 games. Through four games in the 2023 NBA Finals, Jamal Murray has put up 23.3 points, dished out 10.5 assists, and grabbed 5.8 rebounds.