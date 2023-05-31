The 2022-23 season is over for the Boston Celtics, but it never really started for Danilo Gallinari.

The veteran forward signed with the Celtics last summer on a two-year deal, yet before the regular season even began he suffered a brutal injury. While representing Italy in a September FIBA World Cup qualifier, Gallinari tore an ACL and was essentially ruled out for the rest of the year.

Since sustaining the season-ending blow, Gallinari has been rehabbing and hinting at an eventual return. The 34-year-old is no longer in his prime, however, he still believes he has more basketball left in him. On Twitter, Gallinari posted a lengthy message that all but confirms that he’ll be back next season for the C’s:

Gallinari’s announcement follows Boston’s disappointing Game 7 loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics were just one game short of completing a historic comeback, but they looked flat in their final outing and could barely make a 3-pointer.

Ideally, Gallinari will be able to help with that next season. The Italian sharpshooter has averaged a solid 38.2% conversion rate from deep over the course of his lengthy career, and he shot an impressive 40.6% from 3-point land just two seasons ago.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Although an ACL injury is tough to recover from (especially since he’s torn the same one twice), Gallinari showed no signs of retiring with his recent comments:

“From tomorrow the head and legs will work to prepare for next season,” he said on Twitter. “Season number 16 in a league that always knows how to give me emotions that I will never get used to.”

As Gallinari spends the offseason preparing for his return, the front office will ponder major organizational decisions. The C’s will likely receive calls about the availability of star guard Jaylen Brown and players like Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard are on expiring contracts.

It’ll be a long summer for the Green Team, but hopefully Gallinari will be ready to make his Celtics debut by the time it’s over.