Deion Sanders' popularity is having a resurgence this year as the head coach of Colorado football. It's a challenge to escape from the media coverage Sanders and the Buffaloes are getting. All that being said, Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic is still not on the Deion Sanders hype train. He seemingly has no idea about Sanders or Colorado football.

During the Nuggets' NBA Media Day, someone asked the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player about how much he knows of Sanders, to which the Serbian big man could only muster a headshake as a response.

Reporter: "Nikola do you know much about Deion Sanders?" Nikola Jokic: *Shakes head* "Sorry." 😭 (via @YahooSports)pic.twitter.com/bTwfENiwlK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 3, 2023

That kind of answer was typical of the Nuggets superstar center, but his lack of awareness about Sanders is also understandable. For one, he spent most of the NBA offseason in Serbia, where he was pretty much insulated from all the talk about Sanders and the Buffaloes. Jokic probably would be much more interested in talking about horses than the reasons why the Buffaloes fell short of pulling off an upset last Saturday against Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans.

Now that he's back in Mile High City, though, there is a fair chance that he will start to hear more and more about Sanders. The Buffaloes have a game this coming Saturday in Tempe against the Arizona State Sun Devils but will be back in Boulder a week after that to host the Stanford Cardinal. It would not be much of a surprise if Jokic gets to attend a Colorado game before the start of the 2023-24 NBA season.