James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

Deandre Ayton should have been called for a loose ball foul on Nikola Jokic in the dying stages of Game 4 of the tied Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns series, according to the NBA’s L2M Report.

The play occurred with the Suns leading 123-120 and with 28 seconds remaining, after Ayton recovered a mishandle from Jokic before the two-time MVP tied the ball up, causing a jump ball. Ayton won the tip, and the Nuggets fouled TJ Warren, who hit two free throws to essentially secure the game for the Suns.

On replay, however, it looked clear that Ayton had used his off-hand on Jokic’s right shoulder during the jump ball, nullifying his jump and enabling the Suns to secure the ball, as the video below shows.

NBA's L2M Report says Deandre Ayton should have been called for a loose ball foul on this pivotal jump ball last night. Nuggets trailed 123-120 with 27.7 seconds remaining. How was this missed?pic.twitter.com/UVmuwR6jVD — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) May 8, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The NBA’s L2M Report takes a look at all calls in the last two minutes of games that were at or within three points during the last two minutes of play, and the report for this game confirmed that a foul should have been called on Ayton.

Clearly, it was a significant call; had Nikola Jokic been able to win the tip, or if they were awarded the foul, a one-possession game with just under 30 seconds to go would have been a very recoverable position. Once that lead was extended to five, however, a win was never going to be likely.

That’s not likely to provide a great deal of solace for Nuggets fans, but don’t expect Jokic, Michael Malone and co to expend too much energy worrying about it. Refs make mistakes, as do players, and the Nuggets have a must-win Game 5 to focus their energy on.