The Denver Nuggets take on the San Antonio Spurs Friday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Spurs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Nuggets are at the top of the Western Conference after beating the Timberwolves Wednesday night. Another win will guarantee them the top seed in the West, and this is the game they could do it. Denver has already beaten the Spurs three times this season. In those games, Nikola Jokic is scoring 37.3 points per game, 11.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. He is single-handedly destroying the Spurs. As a team, the Nuggets are scoring 119.7 points per game against San Antonio. They will have a healthy lineup heading into this game.
The Spurs are 20-60 this season, so they are just looking forward to the season being over. In their three games against Denver, Victor Wembanyama is scoring 20.7 points while grabbing 11.7 rebounds per game. He is also blocking 5.7 shots per game against the Nuggets. As a team, the Spurs are putting up just 110.3 points per game against Denver. Wembanyama and Keldon Johnson are both questionable in this game as they both are dealing with their own injuries.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Nuggets-Spurs Odds
Denver Nuggets: -13 (-112)
Moneyline: -820
San Antonio Spurs: +13 (-108)
Moneyline: +570
Over: 225.5 (-110)
Under: 225.5 (-110)
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Spurs
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: Altitude Sports, Bally Sports Southwest
Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win
Denver should be able to continue scoring on the Spurs in this game. The Spurs give up the sixth-most points per game at 118.9 points. They might not have their best defender in Wembanyama play this game either. Without him this season, the Spurs allow 125.0 points per game. If he does not play, there is no doubt the Nuggets will dominate the paint, and make a lot of easy shots.
Denver allows less than 110 points per game on the season. They should be able to play some more solid defense in this game. When the Nuggets give up less than 115 points in a game this season, they are 48-12. The Nuggets will be able to hold the Spurs under 115 points in this one, especially if Wembanyama is inactive with his ankle injury.
Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread/Win
San Antonio has to keep up on the offensive end of the court. The Nuggets are going to put up points on them in this game, there is not a doubt about that. San Antonio needs to match it. Not having Wembanyama will hurt, but they are still scoring around 115 points per game in the 10 games he has sat out. If the Spurs can get anywhere close to 115, or even over it, they are going to be able to cover this spread.
Final Nuggets-Spurs Prediction & Pick
I have a feeling this game is going to be a blowout. The Nuggets have beaten the Spurs by 12, 11, and five points this season, but I think this game could be 15 points or more. This is especially true if Wembanyama does sit out, and I am going to work under the assumption that he is out. For that reason, I will take the Nuggets to cover the spread.
Final Nuggets-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -13 (-112)