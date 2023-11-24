Which team will advance past Group Play? Check out our NBA odds series for our Nuggets-Rockets prediction and pick.

We're here for our prediction and picks series as we continue our coverage of the NBA In-Season Tournament on Black Friday's slate of action. We'll see a matchup between Western Conference rivals as the Denver Nuggets (10-5) take on the Houston Rockets (7-6). Check out our NBA odds series for our Nuggets-Rockets prediction and pick.

The Denver Nuggets are third in the Northwest and they're coming into this game 2-3 in their last five. They lost back-to-back games on the road against New Orleans and Cleveland, then narrowly escaped with a win in Detroit. They lost their last game 119-124 at Orlando and will hope for a victory here as they continue their treacherous road trip.

The Houston Rockets are second in the Southwest and they clearly have a chance against the Dallas Mavericks in a division that is otherwise lacking a runaway winner. After stringing together six consecutive wins against impressive Western foes, the Rockets lost three in a row. In their most recent game, they bounced back with a 111-91 win over the Grizzlies and are short home underdogs against the defending champs.

NBA In-Season Tournament Odds: Nuggets-Rockets Odd

Denver Nuggets: -3 (-110)

Houston Rockets: +3 (-110)

Over: 214.5 (-110)

Under: 214.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Rockets

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Altitude Sports, Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Jamal Murray continues to remain sidelined with a hamstring injury and the timetable is usually unclear regarding his type of injury. The Nuggets have certainly been feeling the pain on this current road trip and they'll be happy to head home for a few games after this one before hitting the road again. Nikola Jokic saw a rare ejection two games ago against the Pistons, but the Nuggets were still able to grind out the victory. In his return game against the Magic, Jokic notched a 30-13-12 triple-double while the team saw yet another loss. Their rhythm seems to be hitting a valley, so they'll need to tighten up their offense and match the energy of this hungry Rockets team.

A strong advantage for the Nuggets in this game will be their efforts in rebounding the basketball. They'll sport the taller lineup in the paint and both Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon have a great nose for rebounding the ball. This Rockets team is bound to throw up shots in a hurry, so the Nuggets will look to box out and lead the totals on the boards. They also have the deeper team off the bench so they're built to withstand any late-game runs from the Rockets.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Last game was an important one for the Houston Rockets as Dillon Brooks took on his former team in the Grizzlies and fully embraced his role as one of the NBA's newest ‘villains'. While he scored just 13 points and grabbed five rebounds, his presence and energy alone was enough to lift his team to the double-digit win. Jalen Green popped off with 34 points and added a highlight-reel poster over reigning DPOY Jaren Jackson. Alperen Sengun has also been stellar for them in his second season as he adds a great dimension for them on defense and on the glass. This team seems to be meshing together very well and their chemistry will only continue to grow throughout the season – don't be surprised if they give some good teams in the West a run for their money.

Despite their woes on the road, the Houston Rockets are 7-1 when playing at home this season. Their energy was high in their last game and their blowout win got their fans amped up for the next home game – expect this crowd to be in full force as they want to knockout off the defending champs. Without Jamal Murray out of the Nuggets, the Rockets' guards will have a solid chance to gain advantage along the perimeters and let their threes fly. Sengun will have a battle down low with Jokic, but Jabari Smith Jr. will prove to be a huge help defender as they try to double the MVP. Expect the Rockets to come out very strong on defense as they try to turn it into fast break scores on the other end.

Final Nuggets-Rockets Prediction & Pick

This should be an exciting game and I fully expect the Rockets to come out with energy and the crowd to be involved in this one. The Nuggets are the better team on paper, but this road trip has not been their best and they're clearly ready to come back home for a few games. The Rockets' record at home is one of the best in the league, so we're not going to fade the moment in this one. For our prediction, let's go with the Houston Rockets to cover at home.

Final Nuggets-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets +3 (-110)