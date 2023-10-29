The Denver Nuggets will face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Nuggets-Thunder prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Nuggets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 108-104 on Friday. Significantly, they led 25-18 after the first quarter and 61-56 at halftime. It was 89-79 after three quarters, but Memphis battled back. Ultimately, the Grizzlies cut the deficit to one point with 44 seconds left and even led at one point. But Aaron Gordon cemented this game with a dunk, and Nikola Jokic sealed it with a free throw. Jokic finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and seven rebounds. Likewise, Jamal Murray finished with 22 points, while Gordaon had 10 points.

Michael Porter Jr. finished with nine points and 13 rebounds. Additionally, Reggie Jackson came off the bench for 16 points. The Nuggets finished with a 46.6 percent shooting percentage and a 37.8 percent mark from beyond the arc. However, they only made 66.7 percent of their free throws. The Nuggets also lost the board battle 48-40 and turned the ball over 17 times, highlighting the need to work on certain facets of their game.

The Thunder beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-105 on Friday. Ultimately, they led 52-42 at halftime. The Cavs battled back. Eventually, this game was tied at 102 with 1:03 left in the game. But Luuentz Dort hit a floating jumper to take the lead, and the Thunder would not give it up. Significantly, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the leading scorer, with 34 points and 11 rebounds. Dort had 25 points. Meanwhile, Chet Holmgren added 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Jalen Williams had 14 points. The Thunder shot 46 percent from the field, including 5o percent from the triples. Also, the Thunder hit 78.9 percent of their free throws. The Thunder also lost the battle of the boards 48-47 and turned the ball over 18 times.

The Nuggets won 3 of 4 last season against the Thunder. Moreover, they won both games in Oklahoma City, including an overtime thriller. The Nuggets defeated the Thunder by 12 and five points.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Thunder Odds

Denver Nuggets: -4 (-108)

Oklahoma City Thunder: +4 (-114)

Over: 230 (-108)

Under: 230 (-112)

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Thunder

Time: 3:40 PM ET/12:4o PM PT

TV: Altitude Sports and Entertainment, Bally Sports Southeast

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread



The Nuggets are an elite team. However, they have some issues to work on. There are a lot of things to like. Additionally, they must avoid some of these issues to prevent a loss against the Thunder.

Jokic and Murray continue to produce. Ultimately, they are the keys to victory if they can help establish an early lead. Porter and Gordon are the best-supporting players in the NBA. Therefore, expect them to be all over the court. The Nuggets must continue to defend well. Likewise, they have to hit 3-point shots. It was something they struggled to do against the Grizzlies. Thus, it will play a factor in this one.

The Nuggets struggled on the boards on Friday. Therefore, they must box out to prevent the Thunder from getting second-chance opportunities. The Nuggets also must control their turnovers.

The Nuggets will cover the spread if Jokic and Murray continue to produce. Then, Denver must handle the ball better.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

The Thunder beat one of the best teams on the road thanks to an elite scorer and a great secondary option. Also, they were on fire from beyond the arc, and it helped them prevail.

The Thunder must continue to generate great shots from the triples. Moreover, they must continue to form plays that help their players get open. The Thunder must generate an early lead. Ultimately, that means stopping Jokic. Stopping Jokic also means possibly leaving someone else open. Regardless, it is a chance they must take to have any chance against the Nuggets.

The Thunder can steal this game if they can win the battle of the boards. Unfortunately, they do not have the big man to dominate. But they still have the framework to execute. Also, they have the snipers to make shots all over the court.

The Thunder will cover the spread if they can stay hot from the field. Then, they must prevent Jokic and Murray from dominating them.

Final Nuggets-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The Nuggets defeated the Thunder by five points in overtime last season. Coincidentally, that is one point above the spread. Expect the Nuggets to stay strong and find a way to cover the spread against a team that is still not at that level yet.

Final Nuggets-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets: -4 (-108)