A rematch of the Christmas Day matchup will take place in San Francisco as the Denver Nuggets visit the Golden State Warriors. The Nuggets have won both games against the Warriors this season, escaping with two narrow victories in Colorado. The Warriors hope that they can turn around their fortunes on home court. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Warriors prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Nuggets had no issue with the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, defeating them 111-93. They lost in a blowout to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the matchup before the Hornets game. The loss was their first in six games. The Nuggets have won 10 of 12 games dating back to December 11th. Jokic wasn't a prominent factor in the win over the Hornets, only tallying 13 points and 11 rebounds. Jamal Murray, with 25 points and seven assists, and Michael Porter Jr, with 22 points and eight rebounds, paced the offense. Jokic has 71 points and 27 rebounds in two games against the Warriors this season, and he rarely has two off-nights.

The Warriors finally broke their three-game losing streak on Tuesday night, beating the Orlando Magic 121-115. The Warriors had high hopes going into the season but haven't gelled like many expected. Draymond Green is indefinitely suspended due to his on-court actions, and Klay Thompson is struggling mightily. The Warriors are relying on Steph Curry and Chris Paul to do much of the heavy lifting, which may be unsustainable in the long term. Paul has put forth stellar performances in the last two games. He had a season-high 24 points with six three-pointers in the loss to Dallas on Saturday.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Warriors Odds

Denver Nuggets: -3 (-110) ML (-148)

Golden State Warriors: +3 (-110) ML (+126)

Over: 235 (-112)

Under: 235 (-108)

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Both games this season have been close, but there is no reason why the Nuggets should be just 3-point favorites. The Warriors aren't the team we watched over the past decade, but sometimes oddsmakers can't figure that out. This is a big reason they are 15-17-1 against the spread this season. The Warriors covered the spread twice against the Nuggets. First, as 4.5-point underdogs, they lost by three. Then, on Christmas Day, they lost by six as 7.5-point underdogs. The oddsmakers value the Warriors home court advantage for this spread, but their 10-8 record this season gives no reason to see that the Nuggets can't cover.

The Warriors' biggest issue when facing the Nuggets is defending Nikola Jokic. That took an even bigger hit with the indefinite suspension of Draymond Green. Jokic dominated the Warriors in the two prior games and is coming off one of his worst performances of the season on Monday night. Jokic isn't going to have two bad games in a row, and the matchup here is one that he anticipates. One player isn't going to win the Nuggets a game, but a classic Jokic performance could be the difference between the Nuggets covering.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors' record and place in the standings may show a team struggling this season. However, they have been able to put forth good performances, which you'd expect for a team with veterans like Golden State. In December, they kept games close with Oklahoma City, the Clippers, and Denver while stealing a game over the Celtics in overtime. As long as Steph Curry is shooting for the Warriors, they always have a chance to stay in the game. If you think the Warriors' pride will allow them to steal a win or keep the game close against the Nuggets tonight, take the points. The Warriors lost two close games to the Nuggets this season and won't want to drop three straight.

Final Nuggets-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The season series moving to Golden State shouldn't scare you away from taking the Nuggets in this matchup. The Nuggets were able to sneak away with two victories over the Warriors already this season at home. They may not have done it convincingly, but the Warriors aren't the same team they faced in November. Jokic barely had any help but still managed to beat the Warriors on the strength of a 35-point performance. The Warriors were getting contributions from Klay Thompson, the team's second-leading scorer behind Curry. Jamal Murray was also out of the lineup that night, so both teams weren't at their best.

The Nuggets are in great form currently, on a run of winning 10 of 12 games. They have been off since Monday night and always show up against the other big-name franchises. The Warriors needed to give everything they had to beat the Magic on Tuesday night, including a 36-point performance from Steph Curry. Jonathan Kuminga also chipped in 19 points, but he will prioritize defending Jokic on Thursday night. Take away everything you know about the Warriors, and the Nuggets are simply the better team. Take them to cover the spread on Thursday night.

Final Nuggets-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Nuggets -3 (-110)