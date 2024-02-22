Ohio State faces Minnesota. Our college basketball odds series includes our Ohio State Minnesota prediction, odds, and pick.

It was one of the more shocking upsets of the college basketball season, and it came attached to a remarkable and noticeable plot twist. Ohio State, a team which had been in free-fall for the better part of the past month and had been sinking like a rock in the Big Ten standings, beat No. 2 Purdue this past Sunday in Columbus. Ohio State had been losing one game after another over the past month, failing so fully and consistently as a team that no one gave the Buckeyes any real chance of winning outright against the first-place team in the Big Ten and a likely No. 1 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Not only did Ohio State cover the 9.5-point spread; the Buckeyes did in fact win outright by four points, 73-69. They trailed by five points early in the game but were the better team for a majority of the 40 minutes played against Zach Edey and the rest of the Boilermakers.

In one obvious sense, the result came out of nowhere. Ohio State had not been playing well at all, and yet it suddenly bested a contender for the Final Four. However, this result did come from somewhere if you think about it. Ohio State had fired coach Chris Holtmann in the middle of the previous week. This was the first game in which former Ohio State player Jake Diebler took over as interim head coach. Clearly, the players bought what Diebler was selling. Ohio State played better than it had in a long time. This is why Holtmann was fired. This is why the players needed a new voice and a fresh perspective. Was it really all about the coach failing to get across basic messages to his players? Will Ohio State remain a much-improved team under Jake Diebler's guidance? We'll find out a lot in this game at Minnesota.

Here are the Ohio State-Minnesota College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Ohio State-Minnesota Odds

Ohio State Buckeyes: +3.5 (-114)

Minnesota Golden Gophers: -3.5 (-106)

Over: 138.5 (-110)

Under: 138.5 (-110)

How To Watch Ohio State vs Minnesota

Time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Ohio State Could Cover the Spread

The Buckeyes have new reason to believe they can become — and remain — a good basketball team before the end of the season. Chris Holtmann, who guided Ohio State to a No. 2 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament and was viewed as a rising star in the profession, has crashed and burned. Jake Diebler obviously connected with Ohio State's players as the Buckeyes' interim head coach this past weekend versus Purdue. If Diebler really is as skilled a coach as the Purdue game indicates, Ohio State will carry the momentum from the Purdue game into this one, and the Buckeyes can beat Minnesota outright in The Barn.

Why Minnesota Could Cover the Spread

The Golden Gophers play really well at home. They just beat Rutgers. They recently beat Michigan State and Northwestern at home as well. They're a tough out, and Ohio State's “sugar high” against Purdue won't be replicated here. OSU got up for the Purdue game but will come down to earth here.

Final Ohio State-Minnesota Prediction & Pick

The Ohio State win over Purdue feels like a one-off, not an indicator. Minnesota is good at home. Take Minnesota.



Final Ohio State-Minnesota Prediction & Pick: Minnesota -3.5