It is a MAC East showdown as the Ohio Bobcats take on the Buffalo Bulls. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with an Ohio-Buffalo prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Ohio enters the game sitting at 6-3 on the season, but also coming off a big loss. They opened the season with a close loss to San Diego State before winning five straight games. Since then, they were upset by Northern Illinois, beat Western Michigan, and then faced Miami (OH) with the top spot in the division on the line. Ohio took the early lead, leading 9-0 after the first. Still, Miami (OH) would score the next 30 points and would go on to beat Ohio 30-16.

Meanwhile, Buffalo enters the game at 3-6 on the year. They started 0-4, all losses out of conference. Since then, they have gone 3-2 in conference play. They beat Akron, Central Michigan, and Kent State, but lost to Bowling Green, and then last time out to Toledo. They could not get their offense going in the Toledo game. Buffalo was down 24-7 at the half and would score their second touchdown of the game with just 12 seconds left to fall 31-13.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Ohio-Buffalo Odds

Ohio: -7 (-110)

Buffalo: +7 (-110)

Over: 43.5 (-118)

Under: 43.5 (-104)

How to Watch Ohio vs. Buffalo Week 11

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Ohio Will Cover The Spread

Kurtis Rourke leads this Ohio offense this year. On the season he has completed 147 of 233 passes for 1,656. yards and ten scores. He also has ten big-time throws according to PFF. Still, his last three weeks have not been great. In the last three games, he has just two touchdowns, while throwing three interceptions and having seven other turnover-worthy passes. Rourke was expected to take a step forward in leading Ohio this year, after completing nearly 70 percent of his passes with 25 touchdowns and just four interceptions last year, but that has not come to fruition.

Rourke has still done some good things on the ground this year. He has 200 yards on the ground this year and has scored twice, although he did have a fumble last time out. The run game has featured two running backs having a solid year. Sieh Bangura leads the way with 486 yards this year. He has had to do a lot of work after contact this year, with 302 of his yards coming after first contact. Bangura has also scored four times this year. Meanwhile, A'Shaan Allison has 347 yards this year, and also also scored.

The receiving game has been led by two players this year. Sam Wiglusz leads the way this year with 519 yards on 44 receptions. He averages over 11 yards per catch this year and has scored four times. Meanwhile, Miles Cross had brought in 32 receptions for 417 yards and four scores. Still, there is work to be done after the catch for both of them. They are both under five yards after the catch per reception this year.

Keeping Ohio in games has been a stellar defense. They have the best defense in the MAC and are ranked fourth in total defense this year in the nation. They are currently tenth in the nation against the pass, while sitting 11th in the nation against the run. The pass rush has been led by Rayyan Buell. He has six sacks this year and 15 quarterback pressures. Meanwhile, Bryce Houston and Keye Thompson lead in run defense. Houston has 28 stops for offensive failures this year, while Thompson has 18. Coverage has been a real area of skill for Ohio. They have allowed nine touchdowns through the air this year, but also have ten interceptions.

Why Buffalo Will Cover The Spread

Cole Snyder is the leader of this Buffalo offense. He has completed 172 of 313 passes this year for 1,704 yards and 13 touchdowns. Still, he had some issues with taking care of the ball. He has nine interceptions this year, with 13 other turnover-worthy passes. Last game was a solid example of that. While completing just 14 of 41 passes for 151 yards and a score, Snyder threw two interceptions and five turnover worthy passes. It was the fourth time this year he has thrown two interceptions in a game.

In the running game, it is Ron Cook and Mike Washington who lead the way. Cook comes into the game with 463 yards on the year and five scores. He is averaging 4.5 yards per carry this year, with 2.7 of them coming after contact. Washington comes in with 314 yards on the year with two scores. Combined, they have seven runs over 15 yards this year, with 36 forced missed tackles.

In the receiving game, there has not been a major stand out. Darrell Harding Jr. leads the way with 21 receptions for 346 yards and four scores. He has been the bigger play threat, while Marlyn Johnson has been the shorter target guy. He has brought in 31 receptions this year for 314 yards and four scores. Finally, Cole Harrity comes in with 262 yards this year and three touchdowns.

Buffalo sits 78th in total defense this year. The passing defense has been much better than the running defense. They are 37th in the nation against the pass, but in the run game, Buffalo is 115th in the nation. The pass defense starts with a solid pass rush led by Max Michel and George Wolo. Both of them have four sacks this year, while Wolo has 11 pressures and Michel has 23. In coverage, it is all about Devin Grant. He has allowed just 10 receptions this year for 81 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, he has five interceptions on the year.

Final Ohio-Buffalo Prediction & Pick

Buffalo is not having the year they hoped for, and part of it is they have not been good at home. Further, the offense has struggled as of late. Ohio has a great defense, so the struggle will continue in this one. Expect Cole Snyder to turn over the ball a few times in this one, while Ohio takes advantage of a poor Buffalo run defense. Expect Sieh Bangura to have a solid game in this one as well.

Final Ohio-Buffalo Prediction & Pick: Ohio -7 (-110)