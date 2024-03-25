The Edmonton Oilers take on the Winnipeg Jets Tuesday night at Canada Life Centre. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with a Oilers-Jets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Oilers are 42-23-4 this season, and 24-8-3 since the new year. Edmonton has split with the Jets in the two games played against them this season. Darnell Nurse has scored two goals against the Jets this season to lead the team. Connor McDavid has not scored against them, but he does have three assists in the two games. Evander Kane is listed as questionable for this game.
The Jets are having a great season, and they are in third place in the Central Division. Against the Oilers this season, the Jets have had four different skaters score one goal. Kyle Connor has two assists to lead the team, though. Connor Hellebuyck has started both games in goal, and he has made 74 total saves in those matchups. Gabriel Vilardi is listed as day-to-day heading into this game.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Oilers-Jets Odds
Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+205)
Moneyline: -118
Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-255)
Moneyline: -102
Over: 6.5 (+106)
Under: 6.5 (-130)
How to Watch Oilers vs. Jets
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: Sportsnet+, TSN Direct
Why The Oilers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Oilers are one of the top scoring teams in the NHL. Their 3.57 goals per game is the fourth-best in all of Hockey. Along with that, the Oilers have the second-best power play percentage, ninth-best shot percentage, and they have taken the fifth-most shots in hockey. Edmonton needs to continue their solid offensive play if they want to win this game on the road.
Edmonton is 30-3-1 this season when they score at least four goals this season. They have yet to do so against the Jets, but they are always a threat to put up at least four goals. With McDavid, and Draisaitl, the Oilers should be able to have a great game in the offensive zone.
Why The Jets Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Oilers are very good offensively, but the Jets are one of the best teams in the defensive zone. That is why they have been able to have the season they are having. The Oilers are 12-20-3 when they score at most three goals this season. If the Jets can keep the Oilers to three goals or less, they will win this game.
Winnipeg is second in the NHL in goals allowed per game at 2.42. They lead the league in save percentage, though. It does not matter who the Jets play, they will always be hard to score on. If the Jets can continue to be solid in the defensive zone, they will win this game.
Final Oilers-Jets Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a very good game, and I actually like the under to hit. The Jets are a tough team to score on, and the Oilers actually play pretty well on defensive, as well. As for the winner, I like the Jets to win this game. They are very good defensively, and this is their home game. I am going to take the Jets moneyline to beat a very a good Oilers team Tuesday night.
Final Oilers-Jets Prediction & Pick: Jets ML (-102)