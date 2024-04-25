The Los Angeles Kings look to take the series lead as they host the Edmonton Oilers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Oilers Game 3 prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
It was a high-scoring game one of the series. In the first, Zach Hyman scored to make it 1-0, and then Adam Henrique scored to make it a two-goal game. Hyman would add another goal in the second, and then Ryan Hugent-Hopkins added a power-play goal to make it 4-0. The Oilers would hold onto that lead and win the game 7-4.
In game two of the series, the Kings started hot. Adrian Kempe scored the first two goals of the game, both being assisted by Anze Kopitar. Brett Kulak would make it a one-goal game, but Drew Doughty would score to make it 3-1 heading to the second. In the second, the Oilers added a goal early, and then Zach Hyman scored on the power play to make it 3-3. Kevin Kiala would give the Kings the lead in the third, but Dylan Holloway would score his second of the game to tie it up. This would lead to overtime where Anze Kopitar would win it for the Kigns and tie the series.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Playoffs Odds: Oilers-Kings Game 3 Odds
Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+184)
Moneyline: -128
Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-225)
Moneyline: +106
Over: 6.5 (+104)
Under: 6.5 (-128)
How to Watch Oilers vs. Kings Game 3
Time: 10:30 PM ET/ 7:30 PM PT
TV: TBS
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Oilers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Zach Hyman was amazing in the first game of the series, having three goals and an assist. He continued that in game two of the series, adding a power play goal, his fourth goal of the playoffs. Hyman scored 54 times in the regular season to lead the team. He also had 23 assists, to sit fourth on the team with 77 total points. Connor McDavid assisted on five of the goals in the game., and added an assist in game two. He had 100 assists during the regular season. McDavid scored 32 times with 100 assists, giving him 132 points. He also had seven goals and 37 assists on the power play.
Leon Driasitl had a goal and an assist in game one and would add another two assists in game two. Draisatil was second on the team in points. He scored 41 goals and had 65 assists, got 106 points in the regular season. Evan Bouchard had four assists in the first game of the series but was held off the score sheet in game two. Bouchard had 64 assists in the regular season. He also had 18 goals and 27 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Mattian Janmakr is coming in off a solid second game of the series, adding two assists in the game, his first two points of the series.
Stuart Skinner is expected to be back in goal for the Oilers in this one. He was 36-15-5 in the regular season, which was third in the NHL for wins this year. Skinner did have a 2.62 goals against average and a .905 save percentage in the regular season. Skinner must be better if the Oilers are going to advance. He has allowed nine goals on 63 shots in the series, good for a .857 save percentage in the series so far.
Why The Kings Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Kings were better on the penalty kill in game two, but still not great. They have now allowed three power-play goals in the series, with one in game two. On the regular season, they were second in the NHL with an 84.6 percent success rate. They did get better goaltending in game two as well. Cam Talbot allowed four goals on 31 shots, a slight improvement over the six goals on 44 shots in game one.
Adrian Kempe has a goal and an assist in game one, and added two more goals in game two He was a leading scorer for the Kings this year. Having 28 goals and 47 assists, good for 75 total points. Anze Kopitar also found his way onto the score sheet. He was held off of it in game one of the series but added two goals and an assist in game two. Kopitar had 26 goals and 44 assists, with nine goals and 14 assists on the power play.
Mikey Anderson assisted on the game-winning goal in game two and scored the first goal of the game in game one. He has just two goals in the regular season, with just 16 assists. Kevin Fiala also found the score sheet for the first time in the series. Fiala had 29 goals and 44 assists in the regular season, with 11 goals and 19 assists on the power play.
Final Oilers-Kings Prediction & Pick
The two goaltenders in this series have not played well. Cam Talbot did take a step forward in game two of the series, but it was not a huge difference. Stuart Skinner was the better goaltender this year overall. He will rebound in this game, and the potent Oilers offense will continue to shine. Take the Oilers to get the win.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Oilers-Kings Prediction & Pick: Oilers ML (-128)