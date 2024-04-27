It will be hard for the Los Angeles Kings to stop the Edmonton Oilers high-octane attack, but they have an opportunity to knot the series at two on home ice on Sunday evening. The Oilers started the series by putting up seven goals on Cam Talbot, running away with a 7-4 victory. It looked like the Oilers may run over the Kings en route to the second round, but Los Angeles stole a 5-4 win in overtime in Game 2. The Kings had all the momentum heading into Friday's game, but the Oilers dominated with a 6-1 victory to regain control of the series. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Oilers-Kings prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
It hasn't been the best start to Stuart Skinner's playoffs, as he gave up nine goals in his first two games. However, he bounced back on Friday night, stopping 27 of 28 shots for the 6-1 victory. The positive for Skinner is that he doesn't have to be the best goaltender in the world when backstopping the Oilers. He does need to be better than the guy standing across from him. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will generate enough offense to win on most nights if Skinner can be average.
If Cam Talbot continues playing like he is, it won't be hard for Skinner to play better. Talbot faced 40+ shots in two games but has allowed 16 goals over the first three. It is in the Kings' best interest to limit the number of shots that Talbot is facing, and if not, this series won't last much longer. Will the Kings go to David Rittich in Game 3? He had better numbers than Talbot during the regular season.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Playoffs Odds: Oilers-Kings Game 4 Odds
Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+165)
Moneyline: -145
Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-200)
Moneyline: +120
Over: 6.5 (-105)
Under: 6.5 (-115)
How to Watch Oilers vs. Kings Game 4
Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT
TV: TruTV, TBS, Sportsnet
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Oilers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Oilers looked like a team destined to win this series 4-1 in their dominating win in Game 3. The Kings had no answer for the Oilers' offensive skill and speed. The Kings threw a good punch in Game 2 by bullying the Oilers' stars and having their first line step up. It's hard to see them being able to do that consistently enough to win four games in this series, and their confidence shattered after Game 3.
The Oilers are heavily outshooting the Kings through the first three games, and the Kings' goaltending isn't good enough right now to handle the volume.
Why The Kings Will Cover The Spread/Win
David Rittich may get the start after Cam Talbot's poor outing in Game 3. When Talbot started to falter, Rittich entered the spotlight for the Kings in the middle of the season. He had better stats than Talbot, owning a .921 save percentage and a 13-6-3 record. The leash was longer than most expected for Talbot, but the Kings may have no choice but to give Rittich a chance. Rittich also has some experience against the Oilers from his days as a Calgary Flame. He has a 5-5-1 record against them, with a .904 save percentage and a 2.73 goals-against average.
Final Oilers-Kings Prediction & Pick
Once a team gets rolling in the playoffs, it's hard to slow them down. The Oilers' 7-4 win in Game 1 could have been a lot worse if it wasn't for two defensive miscues that led to Kings goals with the game decided. The Kings played a flawless game in Game 2, but it will be hard to recreate that success. It wouldn't be surprising if the Oilers win this series in five games, sending the Kings into the offseason looking for goaltending help (and maybe a new coach).
Final Oilers-Kings Prediction & Pick: Oilers -1.5 (+165)