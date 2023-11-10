Oklahoma State visits UCF as we continue our college football odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The 15th ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2, 5-1) visit the UCF Knights (4-5, 1-5) Saturday afternoon. This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out a Oklahoma State-UCF prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Oklahoma State is 7-2, and they are on a five-game win streak. Oklahoma State is coming off a win over Oklahoma as they played their last game before Oklahoma joins the SEC. Alan Bowman has led the offensive charge at quarterback, and he has 1,914 pass yards on the season. To go along with that, he has thrown eight touchdowns, and rushed for two touchdowns. Ollie Gordon II has been one of the better running backs in the nation this season. He has 1,225 rush yards, and 12 touchdowns. He averages 7.0 yards per carry.

UCF started the season off well, but they are not playing well in their first season in the Big-12. UCF has played a couple close games, but they have not been able to finish. However, they are coming off their first Big-12 win of the season against Cincinnati. John Rhys Plumlee has done well since taking over the starting duties. He has passed for 1,273 yards, and eight touchdowns. He has also rushed for four touchdowns. RJ Harvey has been the best player on the Knights this season. He has rushed for 876 yards, and nine touchdowns.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oklahoma State-UCF Odds

Oklahoma State: -2.5 (-114)

UCF: +2.5 (-106)

Over: 65.5 (-105)

Under: 65.5 (-115)

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. UCF Week 10

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread

Oklahoma State has been very good on their win streak. They started the season off a little rough, and it looked like they were about to be just an average team. However, their five wins in a row have changed the dynamic of their season. Gordon has been at the forefront of the win streak, and he needs to have a good game in this one. Luckily for Gordon, UCF has the worst run defense in the Big-12. They allow 211.9 rush yards per game, and the third-most points in the Big-12. Gordon should have one of his best games of the season, and lead the Cowboys to a win.

Why UCF Will Cover The Spread

UCF does not play great on the defensive side of the ball, but their offense is actually very good. They gain the second-most yards per game in the Big-12, and they score over 32 points per game. UCF will need their offense to keep up the good work in this game. Oklahoma State will score, so UCF just has to match it. Oklahoma State allows the most yards per game in the Big-12, so UCF has a good chance to continue their solid offensive play. If they can find ways to score, UCF will keep this game close, and cover the spread.

Final Oklahoma State-UCF Prediction & Pick

Oklahoma State is favorited by just 2.5 points this game. It is going to be close, and the game is at UCF. This game should be decided by picking which offense you trust more. Personally, I trust Oklahoma State more, especially with the way they are playing right now. I will take the Cowboys to cover the spread.

Final Oklahoma State-UCF Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma State -2.5 (-114), Under 65.5 (-115)