It is a Big 12 conference battle as Oklahoma State visits Cincinnati. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma State-Cincinnati prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Oklahoma State enters the game sitting at 11-14 on the year, while also sitting 3-9 in conference play. That places them in 13th in the Big 12 this year. Still, they have won two of their last four games. First, it was a three-point win over Kansas State at home. They would fall to Houston, and keep it close, but lose, to Oklahoma on the road. Then last time out they faced a 19th-ranked BYU. Oklahoma State dominated the game, taking the lead with just under 17 minutes to go in the first half, and not giving in back, winning 93-83.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati is 16-9 on the year, while sitting 5-7 in conference play, good for tenth in the Big 12. Like Oklahoma State, they have also won two of their last four. For them, it started with the ranked upset, as they beat a 15th-ranked Texas Tech 75-72. They would then lose by five to Houston before a nine-point look to Iowa State. Last time out, it was a tight game, but they would come away with a 76-74 win over UCF.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma State-Cincinnati Odds

Oklahoma State: +10.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +490

Cincinnati: -10.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -710

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: Big12 Network/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma State sits 111th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 133rd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 97th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. They sit 216th in the nation in points per game this year but are 137th in effective field goal percentage. Javon Small leads the offense this year. He comes in averaging 14.2 points per game this year but is shooting 41.9 percent from the field. Small also leads the way in assists per game this year, coming into the game with 4.6 assists per game this year. Meanwhile, Bryce Thompson is second on the team with 11.6 points per game this year, still, he has not played since the end of January. Further, Eric Dailey is shooting well. While he is averaging just 8.7 points per game, he is shooting 47.7 percent from the field this year.

Oklahoma State is 207th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They are 68th in the nation in defensive rebounding rate though. Quion Williams leads the way here, coming into the game with 5.76 rebounds per game, while also scoring 7.7 points per game this year. Brandon Garrison has also been solid on the boards, with 5.6 as well rebounds per game, while scoring 7.1 points per game this year.

Oklahoma State is 126th in opponent points per game this year. They are also 186th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Garrison has been solid on defense as well this year. He comes in with 1.4 blocks per game this year, while also having .8 steals per game. Meanwhile, Quion Williams has 1.2 steals per game this year.

Why Cincinnati Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cincinnati comes in ranked 36th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 72nd in adjusted offensive efficiency but sit 23rd in adjusted defensive efficiency. They are 104th in points per game this year, but sit 210th in effective field goal percentage. Still, they are a high-volume shooting team, sitting 23rd in the nation in field goal attempts per game this year. Dan Skillings Jr. leads the way in points, coming in with 12.3 points per game this year, while shooting 42.0 percent from the field. Further, Day Day Thomas has 10.3 points per game, while also leading the team in assists with 3.1 per game this year. Rounding out the top scorers is Viktor Lahkin, who has 10.2 points per game this year while shooting 49.0 percent.

Cincinnati is seventh in the nation in rebounding this year, sitting 32nd in the nation in defensive rebounding rate and ninth in offensive rebounding rate this year. This is led by Aziz Bandaogo. He comes in with 7.9 rebounds per game this year while also having 7.5 points per game of his own. Further, Lahkin and Skillings play a role here too. Lahkin comes in with 6.4 rebounds per game, while Skillings has 6.2 rebounds per game on the year.

Cincinnati is 46th in the nation in opponent points per game this year and 39th in opponent effective field goal percentage. A big help is the presence down low. Bandaogo comes in with 1.4 blocks per game, while Lakhin has 1.0 blocks per game. Further, John Newman III and Day Day Thomas both have over 1.3 steals per game.

Final Oklahoma State-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

While both teams are coming off a big win, and Cincinnati does not have the best record overall, they are the much better team in this game. The defense is very solid and will slow down Oklahoma State with ease. Further, they are one of the best rebounding teams in the nation, something that Oklahoma State struggled with at times. While Oklahoma State has a solid defensive rebounding rate, they will struggle with the shot volume and offensive rebounding of Cincinnati. Take Cincinnati in this one.

Final Oklahoma State-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati -10.5 (-120)