The Oklahoma State Cowboys will battle the West Virginia Mountaineers this weekend. We're sharing our college football odds series, making an Oklahoma State-West Virginia prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

Oklahoma State shocked Kansas State 39-32 last weekend. Ultimately, they jumped on the Jayhawks early. But they trailed 25-24 at halftime and 32-27 after three quarters. Regardless, they produced a great fourth quarter to help steal this game. Alan Bowman went 28 for 41 with 336 yards and two touchdowns. The running game was also great, with Ollie Gordon II running 29 times for 168 yards and one touchdown while catching six passes for 116 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Jaden Nixon rushed seven times for 46 yards. Rashod Owens caught nine passes for 112 yards, while Brennan Presley had eight receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown. Overall, they went 6 for 15 on third down. The Cowboys also forced two turnovers.

West Virginia lost 41-39 to Houston in a game that had a thrilling finish. Significantly, this game went down to the wire. West Virginia led 39-35 but lost thanks to a 49-yard touchdown with three seconds left. Ultimately, Garrett Greene went 20 for 38 for 391 yards with two touchdowns and an interception while rushing 12 times for 47 yards and two scores. CJ Donaldson rushed 17 times for 66 yards and a touchdown. Likewise, Devin Carter caught five passes for 116 yards, while Kole Taylor had five receptions for 62 yards.

West Virginia is 1-4 over the last five home games against Oklahoma State. Additionally, Oklahoma State is 7-1 against the spread in eight games against the Mountaineers. Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 9-5.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oklahoma State-West Virginia Odds

Oklahoma State: +3.5 (-115)

West Virginia: -3.5 (-105)

Over: 49.5 (-115)

Under: 49.5 (-105)

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia Week 8

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread

The Cowboys need to keep the momentum going. Thus, the offense must continue to find ways to score. Everyone will look for the quarterback and see what he does in this game.

Bowman has passed for 1,084 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. Hence, he needs to produce. The running game is stout, with Gordon and Nixon. First, Gordon has rushed 87 times for 534 yards and four touchdowns while catching 17 passes for 180 yards and a score. Nixon has also rushed 32 times for 158 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, the receiving core is solid. Bray has 23 receptions for 296 yards. Likewise, Owens has 18 catches for 224 yards and a touchdown. Presley has caught 27 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense has some playmakers that can do damage. Ultimately, Nickolas Martin has 28 solo tackles with four sacks and an interception. Collin Oliver has 20 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. Additionally, Nathan Latu has tallied six solo tackles and two sacks.

Oklahoma State will cover the spread if Bowman has a good game and the twin running backs can move the chains. Then, the defense must execute.

Why West Virginia Will Cover The Spread

West Virginia could not hold a late lead last weekend. Therefore, the Mountaineers hope to rebound from last week's letdown. It all starts with the offense and then continues with the defense.

Greene has passed for 935 yards with six touchdowns and an interception while rushing 45 times for 232 yards and five scores. Meanwhile, the running game has had some success. Donaldson has rushed 103 times for 414 yards and five touchdowns while catching five passes for 39 yards. Also, Jaylen Anderson has rushed 41 times for 129 yards and a score. Hudson Clement has caught 12 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns, while Devin Carter has 14 receptions for 257 yards. Additionally, Taylor has 18 receptions for 228 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense needs work. Regardless, they have three players that can do damage. Tomiwa Durojaiye has six solo tackles and three sacks. Also, Tyrin Bradley has six solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. Jared Bartlett has 14 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. Ultimately, these players need to contribute and help prevent losing any leads this time.

West Virginia will cover the spread if they can continue running the ball and moving the chains. Also, the defense must prevent Oklahoma State from running right through them.

Final Oklahoma State-West Virginia Prediction & Pick

Neither team has done well enough to warrant a large advantage. Regardless, Oklahoma State showed more in their victory last weekend. It also helps that they have dominated this series in recent memory. Therefore, expect it to continue as the Cowboys execute a good game plan that helps them cover the spread against the Mountaineers.

Final Oklahoma State-West Virginia Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma State: +3.5 (-115)