Oklahoma looks for a Big 12 upset as they face Iowa State. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma-Iowa State prediction, pick, and how to watch.
Oklahoma comes into the game sitting at 19-8 on the year and 7-7 in conference play. That places them seventh in the Big 12. Still, they have lost two of their last three games, but have been playing against some of the best in the conference. First, they lost by 17 on the road against Baylor. The next time out, they fell by ten to a sixth-ranked Kansas. They would rebound some last time out. Against an Oklahoma State squad that is towards the bottom of the conference standings, they would pull the win on the road, winning 84-82.
Meanwhile, Iowa State is 21-6 on the year and 10-4 in conference play. This places them just one game back of Houston in the conference standings. They also have won five of their last six, with the only loss being on the road to Houston, falling 73-65. This will also be the second time these two have faced off. The first time was in Norman, Oklahoma. It was a back-and-forth second half, but Oklahoma would pull away late in the second half, and win 71-63.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma-Iowa State Odds
Oklahoma: +8.5 (-102)
Moneyline: +330
Iowa State: -8.5 (-120)
Moneyline: -430
Over: 137.5 (-115)
Under: 137.5 (-105)
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa State
Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT
TV: Big12 Network/ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win
Oklahoma ranks 38th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 60th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 24th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Oklahoma is 84th in the nation in points per game this year. They are also 46th in effective field goal percentage. The combination of Javion McCollum and Otega Ohweh leads the way. McCollum comes into the game with 14.0 points per game this year, while shooting 41.3 percent from the field this year. He also is the team leader in threes, making 51 of his 159 attempts so far this year. Meanwhile, Oweh comes in with 12.1 points per game and is shooting 51.0 percent from the field this year.
Oklahoma is 114th in total rebounding this year. They are not great at offensive rebounding, but sit 74th in the nation in defensive rebounding, while sitting 63rd in defensive rebounding rate. Jalon Moore leads the way with 6.2 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Sam Godwin comes in with 5.2 rebounds per game while Rivaldo Soares comes in with 4.9 rebounds per game.
Oklahoma is 46th in the nation in points against this year. They are 28th in opponent effective field goal percentage this year as well. Oweh has been good on the defensive end, coming away with 1.6 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, he is joined by Milos Uzan, who has 1.1 steals per game this year.
Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Iowa State ranks 11th in adjusted efficiency by KenPom while sitting 43rd in adjusted offensive efficiency, and third in adjusted defensive efficiency. Iowa State is 51st in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 24th in assists per game. They are 64th in effective field goal percentage this year. They are led by Keshon Gilbert. Gilbert comes into the game with 14.1 points per game this year, while also shooting 46.3 percent from the field. Further, he is second on the team in assists with 4.1 per game. Meanwhile, Tamin Lipsey has been solid this year. He comes in with 12.8 points per game this year while shooting well, hitting 42.7 percent of his shots. Further, he moves the ball well, with 5.4 assists per game on the year. Rounding out the top scorers is Milan Momcilovic. Momcilovic comes into the game with 11.8 points per game this year
Iowa State is 216th in rebounds per game this year. They are 46th in offensive rebounding rates this year, but sit 173rd in defensive rebounding rate. This is a team effort in the rebounding game. Tre King leads the way with 5.1 rebounds per game while having 9.4 points per game. Meanwhile, Tamin Lipsey had 4.8 rebounds per game, while three other plays are averaging over four rebounds per game this year.
Iowa State is sixth in the nation in opponent points per game this year while sitting 74th in opponent effective field goal percentage. They are third in the nation in steals per game this year. Lipsey has been great here. He is averaging 2.8 steals per game. Furthermore, Keshon Gilbert comes in with 1.6 steals per game and Curtis Jones comes in with 1.7 steals per game.
Final Oklahoma-Iowa State Prediction & Pick
Oklahoma has struggled some as of late. They have lost two of their last three, and covered in just three of their last nine games. Meanwhile, After covering five straight, they are 0-1-1 ATD in the last two. Still, they are 9-4-2 against the spread in conference play and 6-2 against the spread at home. They have been playing solid defense all year, and the offense has been good as of late as well. Expect a fairly close game, but Iowa State to come out on top.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Oklahoma-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -8.5 (-120)