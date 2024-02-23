Sooner State rivals collide as Oklahoma faces Oklahoma State. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma-Oklahoma State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Oklahoma comes into the game at 18-8 on the year and has a 6-7 record in conference play. Still, they are coming off two straight losses, with neither of them being very close. First, they fell to Baylor by 17 on the road, and then last time out, they faced Kansas at home and would fall by 10.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State is 12-14 on the year and just 4-9 in conference play, tied for last in the Big 12. They are coming off of back-to-back wins. First, they upset BYU at home, winning by ten over a 19th-ranked team. Then, last time out, they beat Cincinnati on the road 80-76. This will be the second time these two teams have faced this year. Last time it was in Norman, as Oklahoma took a 66-62 win at home.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma-Oklahoma State Odds
Oklahoma: -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -138
Oklahoma State: +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +115
Over: 142.5 (-115)
Under: 142.5 (-105)
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State
Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT
TV: ESPN2
Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win
Oklahoma ranks 36th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 74th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 20th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Oklahoma is 94th in the nation in points per game this year. They are also 54th in effective field goal percentage. The combination of Javion McCollum and Otega Ohweh leads the way. McCollum comes into the game with 14.0 points per game this year, while shooting 41.8 percent from the field this year. He also is the team leader in threes, making 49 of his 150 attempts so far this year. Meanwhile, Oweh comes in with 12.0 points per game and is shooting 49.8 percent from the field this year.
Oklahoma is 115th in total rebounding this year. They are not great at offensive rebounding, but sit 62nd in the nation in defensive rebounding, while sitting 63rd in defensive rebounding rate. Jalon Moore leads the way with 6.1 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Sam Godwin comes in with 5.2 rebounds per game while Rivaldo Soares comes in with 5.0 rebounds per game.
Oklahoma is 36th in the nation in points against this year. They are 13th in opponent effective field goal percentage this year as well. Oweh has been good on the defensive end, coming away with 1.6 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, he is joined by Milos Uzan, who has 1.2 steals per game this year.
Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Oklahoma State sits 101st in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 113th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 100th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. They sit 208th in the nation in points per game this year but are 122nd in effective field goal percentage. Javon Small leads the offense this year. He averages 14.4 points per game this year but is shooting 42.1 percent from the field. Small also leads the way in assists per game this year, coming into the game with 4.6 assists per game this year. Meanwhile, Bryce Thompson is second on the team with 11.6 points per game this year, still, he has not played since the end of January. Further, Eric Dailey is shooting well. While he is averaging just 8.7 points per game, he is shooting 48.1 percent from the field this year.
Oklahoma State is 225th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They are 105th in the nation in defensive rebounding rate though. Quion Williams leads the way here, coming into the game with 5.7 rebounds per game, while also scoring 7.2 points per game this year. Brandon Garrison has also been solid on the boards, with 5.5 as well rebounds per game, while scoring 7.9 points per game this year.
Oklahoma State is 129th in opponent points per game this year. They are also 194th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Garrison has been solid on defense as well this year. He comes in with 1.3 blocks per game this year, while also having .9 steals per game. Meanwhile, Quion Williams has 1.2 steals per game this year.
Final Oklahoma-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick
Oklahoma State is playing much better as of late. They have won four of their last seven games. Two of the losses are two Kansas and Houston on the road, while they also lost by four to Oklahoma on the road. Oklahoma is in a slight bit of a rough patch. While they are the better team, this could be a close game.
Final Oklahoma-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma -2.5 (-110)