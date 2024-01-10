Oklahoma faces TCU. Our college basketball odds series has our Oklahoma TCU prediction, odds and pick for Wednesday.

The Oklahoma Sooners are making progress this season under head coach Porter Moser. It seemed that Oklahoma had made an elite coaching hire when it brought aboard Moser a few years ago. Moser, a disciple of legendary coach Rick Majerus — the man who led Utah to the 1998 national championship game against Kentucky — had led Loyola of Chicago to the 2018 Final Four, showing an ability to do more with less. Oklahoma seemed ready to build upon what longtime coach Lon Kruger achieved. Kruger made the Final Four in 2016 and made OU nationally relevant. Moser was expected to continue on that path, but his first two seasons were bumpy in Norman. Entering this third season, Moser hoped to get his team to a point where it won close games and didn't allow opportunities to slip through its fingers, which was a constant theme of a frustrating 2022-2023 campaign.

Moser has definitely succeeded. The Sooners have lost only one game thus far. They are 13-1 and looking like a team which is ready for March Madness. However, we all know the Big 12 is one of the toughest, deepest, most rugged conferences in college basketball. Oklahoma is going on the road to play TCU. The Sooners know they will face a lot of fierce tests and have to pass them in order to earn true and complete respect.

Here are the Oklahoma-TCU College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma-TCU Odds

Oklahoma Sooners: +4.5 (-110)

TCU Horned Frogs: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 147.5 (-105)

Under: 147.5 (-115)

How To Watch Oklahoma vs TCU

Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Oklahoma Could Cover the Spread

The Sooners' 13-1 record speaks for itself. They have become more athletic than last season's team. They have also cultivated a lot of toughness and resilience. They can win with open-court skill but also with physicality and their prowess on the glass. They beat USC back in late November with a putback rebound and basket at the buzzer. This team is making effort plays and is doing the little things to put itself in position to win games. Oklahoma lost a ton of close ones last season. This group has clearly learned the lessons from its struggles and is obviously motivated to improve. That hunger is a great reason to pick Oklahoma to cover the spread here. Keep in mind that OU could lose by four points and still cover.

Why TCU Could Cover the Spread

The Horned Frogs lost at Kansas this past Saturday, the victims of what many people feel was a terrible foul call late in the game which rescued Kansas. TCU will be mad and motivated entering this game. The Frogs will want to get back on track. They will want to deal Oklahoma its first Big 12 loss of the season. Playing at home, TCU should be able to play with a level of energy and focus which will match — and maybe exceed — the toughness Oklahoma will bring to the court. TCU will be locked in for this game, and that is so often the reason one team wins and another loses.

Final Oklahoma-TCU Prediction & Pick

TCU will play well, but Oklahoma has proved that it is a tough out this season. Stay away from this game.

Final Oklahoma-TCU Prediction & Pick: TCU -4.5