We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make an Oregon State-Cal prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Oregon State Beavers will head to Haas Pavilion at Berkeley to face the California Golden Bears. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make an Oregon State-Cal prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Beavers lost 60-58 in a nailbiter against the Oregon Ducks at home last weekend. Initially, they trailed 36-24 at halftime. But they battled back to tie it with 40 seconds after Jordan Pope hit a shot. Unfortunately, they allowed the Ducks to get two offensive rebounds in the next 39 seconds before N'Faly Dante gave the Ducks the lead with a slam dunk. Michael Rataj led the Beavers with 17 points and nine rebounds while shooting 6 for 9. Meanwhile, Tyler Bilodeau added 12 points. Dexter Akanno and Pope each finished with 10 points.

The bench was awful, generating no points while going 0 for 3. Overall, the team shot 41.8 percent from the field, including just 11.1 percent (2 for 18) from the triples. It did not help that they lost the board battle 39-29 and only blocked one shot.

Cal defeated the Washington Huskies 82-80 last weekend. At first, they led 42-38 at halftime. But they trailed 80-79 with five seconds left to go in the game when Jalen Celestine converted a three-point shot to take the lead. Then, Sahvir Wheeler missed a layup, and the Golden Bears hung up. Jaylon Tyson led Cal with 28 points. Meanwhile, Jalen Cone added 14 points. Fardaws Aimaq added 13 points, while Keonte Kennedy finished with 12 points.

The Golden Bears shot just 45.5 percent from the field, including 26.9 percent from the triples. Additionally, they won the board battle 42-31, including 12 offensive rebounds. Cal also overcame 12 turnovers of their own to win.

Cal has gone 25-13 against Oregon State over the last 20 years. Significantly, these teams have not met since last season, when the Beavers swept the Golden Bears, including a 68-48 win at Haas Pavilion. Oregon State is 7-3 over the past 10 games against Cal. Yet, Cal is 3-2 over five games at Haas Pavilion.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Oregon State-Cal Odds

Oregon State: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +315

Cal: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -410

Over: 138.5 (-110)

Under: 138.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Cal

Time: 10:05 PM ET/7:05 PM PT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon State comes into this showdown with a 13-12-1 mark against the spread. Even more, they are 9-8 against the spread as the underdog. The Beavers are also 3-4 against the spread on the road and as the road underdog. Lastly, they are 9-6 against the spread against Pac-12 opponents.

The Beavers don't have many positives on their team this season. However, there are three players that can do damage. Pope is one of them. Amazingly, he is averaging 16.8 points per game. But Pope is also shooting just 44.7 percent from the field, including only 37 percent from beyond the arc. Thus, he will need to take better shots to give the Beavers a better chance. Bilodeau is another option. Currently, he is averaging 13.5 points per game. Bilodeau is also shooting 51 percent from the floor, including 28.6 percent from the three-point line. Meanwhile, Akanna is averaging 10.2 points per game. But he is shooting just 37.9 percent from the field, including 29.9 percent from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, there is no one else on this offense that averages more than eight points. It means someone will have to step up.

Oregon State will cover the spread if Pope and Bilodeau can have good games. Ultimately, it means they and the entire team must shoot better.

Why Cal Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cal comes into this game with a 13-11 record against the spread. Yet, they are only 2-6-1 against the spread when they have been the favorites. Cal is also just 5-7-2 against the spread at home. Moreover, the Golden Bears are 2-6-1 against the spread as the home favorite. Cal is also 7-6-2 against the spread against conference rivals.

The Golden Bears love what they have in Tyson. So far, he is averaging 20.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Tyson is also shooting 48.8 percent from the floor, including 37.2 percent from beyond the arc. Therefore, expect him to be a big part of this offense. Aimaq is averaging 14.7 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. Additionally, he is shooting 47 percent from the field, including 32.5 percent from the triples. Cone is averaging 13.3 points per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 33.9 percent from the field, including 32.4 percent from the three-point line. Kennedy is averaging 9.4 points per game. However, he is shooting only 39.4 percent from the field.

Cal will cover the spread if Tyson can dominate. Then, they need to win the board battle.

Final Oregon State-Cal Prediction & Pick

Oregon State is the worst team in the Pac-12. However, they seem to step up on the road and at least be competitive when not facing a team like Arizona. Expect them to compete and find a way to cover the spread.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Oregon State-Cal Prediction & Pick: Oregon State +8.5 (-110)