The Oregon State Beavers take on the Oregon Ducks. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Oregon State Oregon prediction and pick. Find how to watch Oregon State Oregon.
The Oregon Ducks are up against the wall. They have no more room for error in a possible pursuit of an NCAA Tournament berth. If the Ducks thought they had a real chance for an at-large berth (they could win the automatic bid from the Pac-12, but that means winning the Pac-12 Tournament in two weeks in Las Vegas), they lost any breathing room with their recent loss at Cal in Berkeley. That loss dragged down the resume of a team which was already in bubble trouble and did not have leverage over other bubble teams. Now Oregon has to win each of its next five games for sure. No debate, no questions. The Ducks have to win this game against Oregon State, then at Arizona (which will be hugely difficult), then twice next week, and then at least once at the Pac-12 Tournament. If they don't get all five wins, they're probably going to be on the bad side of the bubble on Selection Sunday. Oregon coach Dana Altman is likely to miss the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season in Eugene, a shocking development considering that he led Oregon to the 2017 Final Four and to a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed in 2016. Oregon's decline is one of the more unexpected developments in Pac-12 basketball specifically and in Western college basketball generally.
Here are the Oregon State-Oregon College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Oregon State-Oregon Odds
Oregon State Beavers: +13.5 (-110)
Oregon Ducks: -13.5 (-110)
Over: 136.5 (-110)
Under: 136.5 (-110)
How To Watch Oregon State vs Oregon
Time: 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT
TV: Fox Sports 1
Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why Oregon State Could Cover the Spread
The Beavers took Oregon to the buzzer in the first of the two meetings between these teams this season. True, the game was at home in Corvallis in Gill Coliseum, but it remains that Oregon is a more talented team than Oregon State, and yet the Beavers were able to play Oregon on even terms and nearly force overtime. Rivalry games are often like that. Even if the talent disparity suggests a 15-point win for the favorite, the underdog can get the game to tighten and the margin to constrict as the game winds down. This game might constrict late in the second half, as opposed to Oregon extending its margin and creating a runaway. If you believe the game will unfold like that, you should take Oregon State.
Why Oregon Could Cover the Spread
The Ducks must win this game. They are playing at home against a rival school. If they don't come out of the locker room fired up to play and with great intensity, something will be really wrong. Oregon should get on top of this game, storming to a quick 10-point lead in the first 10 minutes. You will regret not taking the Ducks minus the points, since an early 10-point burst from Oregon will push the pregame line up several points to -19.5 or -20.5. Then you could try to “middle” the game by taking Oregon State at a live line close to 20 points.
Final Oregon State-Oregon Prediction & Pick
Oregon simply doesn't deserve the benefit of the doubt with a spread this large. Take OSU.
Final Oregon State-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oregon State +13.5