We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make an Oregon State-UCLA prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Oregon State Beavers will head to Paulie Pavilion to face the UCLA Bruins on Thursday. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make an Oregon State-UCLA prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Oregon State defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 84-71 on Saturday. Ultimately, they built a large halftime lead as they were up 44-29 and then maintained it. Jordan Pope led the way with 19 points. Also, Tyler Bilodeau added 18 points. Michael Ratas added 16 points. Likewise, Christian Wright had 10 points. The Beavers shot 56.5 percent from the field, including a sour 21.4 percent from the triples. Also, they won despite shooting only 59.2 percent from the charity stripe (29 for 42). The Beavers also committed 14 turnovers.

UCLA is coming over a 65-50 victory over their cross-town rivals, the USC Trojans. Significantly, they led 37-26 at halftime and kept the game in check. Dylan Andrews led the way with 20 points. Also, Lazar Stefanovic added 17 points. Adem Bona added 10 points. Overall, the Bruins won despite shooting only 35.7 percent from the field. The Bruins also shot 43.8 percent from the triples and 75 percent from the charity stripe.

The Bruins won a sluggish game by winning the board battle 36-25, including 11 offensive rebounds. Ultimately, they held the line down and also had five steals, including forcing seven turnovers.

The Bruins have dominated the head-to-head series 38-12. Also, despite the Beavers having a better record than the Bruins, it did not stop UCLA from going into Corvallis and beating the Beavers 68-62 on December 28, 2023. The Bruins are also 19-3 all-time against the Beavers in games played at Paulie Pavilion.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Oregon State-UCLA Odds

Oregon State: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +310

UCLA: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -400

Over: 126.5 (-115)

Under: 126.5 (-105)

How to Watch Oregon State vs. UCLA

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: Pac 12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon State will come into this game with a 9-9-1 mark against the spread. Additionally, they are 2-2 against the spread on the road. The Beavers are also 6-3 against the spread against their conference.

The Beavers are coming off a major win against the Sun Devils. Now, they hope to build on that momentum as they go into Paulie Pavilion to try to beat a team that has dominated them. Pope is their best player. So far, he is averaging 17.8 points per game. Pope is also shooting 45.7 percent from the field, including 39 percent from beyond the arc. Therefore, the Beavers will look to him to try and get the offense going.

Bilodeau has been solid. Currently, he is averaging 13.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Bilodeau is also shooting 51.9 percent from the field, including 29.8 percent from the triples. Dexter Akanno has been a reliable third option, averaging 10.8 points per game.

Oregon State will cover the spread if they can shoot well across the board as they did on Saturday. Then, they need to stop the Bruins from putting up points.

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Bruins are coming into this game with a 9-10-1 mark against the spread. Moreover, they have struggled to cover the spread at home. The Bruins are just 2-7 against the spread at Paulie Pavilion. Yet, they are also 6-3 against the spread against their conference.

Sebastian Mack is their best player, averaging 13.4 points per game. Yet, he is also shooting only 37.6 percent from the field, including just 25.9 percent from the triples. It was a big reason why he struggled on Saturday when he put up just four points against USC. Thus, the Bruins hope he can deliver on that promise and have a big day.

Bona has been good, averaging 12.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 59.9 percent from the field. The Bruins love his shooting touch and have relied on him to help them prosper. Meanwhile, Stefanovic has been solid, averaging 10.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. But he is shooting just 34.8 percent from the field. Thus, the Bruins need a better shooting performance from him. Andrews is solid, as he averages 10.2 points per game. However, he is also struggling to shoot, hitting just 35.8 percent of his shots.

UCLA will cover the spread if Mack and Bona have good performances. Then, they need to clamp down on defense to stop Oregon State.

Final Oregon State-UCLA Prediction & Pick

The Bruins seem to step up against certain teams in their conference. Thus, it looks like Oregon State is on that list. Expect that to continue as they find a way to cover the spread at home against the Beavers. UCLA covers the spread, keeping it close throughout.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Oregon State-UCLA Prediction & Pick: UCLA -8.5 (-110)