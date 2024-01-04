Oregon faces Washington. Our college basketball odds series includes our Oregon Washington prediction, odds, and pick.

The Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Oregon Washington prediction and pick. Find how to watch Oregon Washington.

The Oregon Ducks have not had a healthy team this season. Big men N'Faly Dante and Nate Bittle have missed several weeks, and star freshman Jackson Shelstad missed the first four weeks of the season. Coach Dana Altman has not been operating with the lineup or the resources he expected to have. All things considered, Oregon has done well under the circumstances, losing only three games despite being shorthanded nearly every time it has taken the court for a game in the 2023-2024 campaign. Oregon is coming off a sweep of USC and UCLA at home. The Ducks convincingly beat USC and then fended off UCLA in a squeaker despite scoring only four points in the final 4:34 of regulation. They're not playing great basketball, but they're winning in a weak conference and are surviving their injuries. Can they survive two more months?

Washington has had a weird season. On one hand, the Huskies are playing a lot better than most people expected. The Huskies took defending national runner-up San Diego State to overtime. They beat Xavier. They beat Gonzaga. They have looked extremely good at times. The product is not that bad. Yet, this team and coach Mike Hopkins keep letting games slip through their fingers. They lost narrowly to Colorado State and Colorado. They led Utah 40-27 and were thoroughly outplaying the Utes this past Sunday, but they lost the lead and the game, 95-90. Washington looks like a good team but doesn't have the results to show for it. The Huskies have to find a way to close games down.

Here are the Oregon-Washington College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Oregon-Washington Odds

Oregon Ducks: +4.5 (-115)

Washington Huskies: -4.5 (-105)

Over: 153.5 (-105)

Under: 153.5 (-115)

How To Watch Oregon vs Washington

Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Oregon Could Cover the Spread

The Ducks have Jackson Shelstad, a high-impact freshman who has been better than Bronny James and some of the other high-profile freshmen in the Pac-12 Conference. Shelstad is a savvy scorer and a capable shooter who lives for the big moment and doesn't shy away from crunch-time responsibilities for Oregon. The Ducks have been very resourceful without key players available. They have also done well in close games, far better than Washington. Oregon can still lose this game by four points and cover the spread, too. The Ducks could very reasonably be a 1.5-point underdog here. Instead, they're getting 4.5 points. That looks tempting.

Why Washington Could Cover the Spread

The Huskies beat Gonzaga earlier this season. They beat Xavier earlier this season. They're talented. They have admittedly been inconsistent, but when they play well, they're a very tough out. Having just lost at Colorado and Utah, the Huskies know this is must-win territory for them against a shorthanded Oregon squad. A lot of the details of this game line up well for Washington. Coach Mike Hopkins knows he is on the hot seat and that a loss here puts his job in extreme jeopardy. Expect a focused, urgent, intense effort from Washington, which would be good enough to exploit Oregon's lack of depth and give the Huskies a solid 10-point win.

Final Oregon-Washington Prediction & Pick

Oregon's injury situation and Washington's inconsistency make this a really tough game to call. Stay away and wait for a live betting play.



Final Oregon-Washington Prediction & Pick: Oregon +4.5