The new hero Illari has quickly become a menacing support hero in Overwatch 2, with powerful healing abilities combined with a high damage output in the right hands. Her massive success made clear that it's not a question of if but when would she be getting nerfed. As expected, and as we've seen in previous updates, nerfs for problematic heroes come just before they debut into competitive play, which ended up being the case for Illari as well. Would these nerfs be enough to keep her from being broken? We'll find out soon enough. As for her specific changes as well as other changes in this latest update, see below:

Illari Changes in August 24 Update