The new hero Illari has quickly become a menacing support hero in Overwatch 2, with powerful healing abilities combined with a high damage output in the right hands. Her massive success made clear that it's not a question of if but when would she be getting nerfed. As expected, and as we've seen in previous updates, nerfs for problematic heroes come just before they debut into competitive play, which ended up being the case for Illari as well. Would these nerfs be enough to keep her from being broken? We'll find out soon enough. As for her specific changes as well as other changes in this latest update, see below:
Illari Changes in August 24 Update
- Heal decreased from 40 to 30.
- Shields decreased from 75 to 50.
- Projectile Impact and explosion are now blocked by barriers.
- Projectile size decreased from 1.5 to 0.75 meters.
- Sunstruck duration decreased from 7 to 6 seconds
These changes may seem small but those who have been using her a lot would most likely feel the effects of these nerfs. The biggest change here is how Captive Sun is now blocked by barriers which makes this much less effective in most cases.
Illari was not the only hero to get an update in the most recent patch notes from Blizzard, the following is a list of all the changes coming from the Overwatch 2's latest update.
Overwatch 2 Patch Notes (August 24, 2023)
Player Progression:
- Updated the Wins sub-badge level-up requirement from 2 to 1 across all heroes, game modes, and roles, and re-tuned XP granted to balance.
Bug Fixes
General:
- Fixed bug where some event challenges weren't counting towards “Savior of the Underworld” for the Brigitte Sparkplug skin.
- Fixed an issue that made the Ashe Snakewrangler Skin in the Battle Pass a premium reward instead of a free one. Any player on the free Battle Pass track who already unlocked this tier will receive this skin automatically.
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players backfilling into the Underworld Event Mission and Invasion Story Missions.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Spectating of players in the Underworld Event Mission and Invasion Story Missions.
Heroes:
Echo
- Fixed an issue with cloned Illari's Captive Sun explosion, damaging herself and her allies.
Orisa
- Fixed an issue where the “Who Said Chivalry Is Dead?” voice line is missing from Hero Gallery.
- Fixed an issue where World Cup Skin for Orisa was inaccessible.
Missions:
Toronto
- Fixed in a previous update – Fixed an issue with Slicers clipping into the Ferry, making them difficult to target.
Gothenburg
- Fixed in a previous update – Fixed an issue where “The Babies Are Safe” challenge was unable to be completed.
- Fixed an issue with the Titan being invisible for the first few seconds of its intro.
- Fixed an issue with an invisible collision around the Mega-Cannon that blocks Brigitte's Shield Bash and Whip Shot.
Underworld
- Fixed in a previous update – Fixed an issue where the “Stop, Thief!” challenge was unable to be completed.
What do you think about these changes? Will you be able to play more with Illari competitively, or will she remain broken?