Joe Musgrove drops truth bomb on underwhelming start in Padres’ Game 3 of NLCS vs. Phillies

Joe Musgrove got brutally honest on his underwhelming Game 3 outing against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS. The San Diego Padres’ star pitcher revealed that he simply was not feeling his best in the game, per The Athletic.

“I don’t feel like I was at my best tonight,” Musgrove said. “You never know what you’re going to get when you go out there, but today was the worst I felt for a little while.”

Joe Musgrove wasn’t terrible by any means. He last 5.2 innings on the mound while allowing 4 runs to an immensely talented and deep Phillies’ lineup. He walked 2 but did strikeout 5 in the effort.

In the end, Joe Musgrove is someone who prides himself on excellence. He wants to dominate every time he takes the mound. But the fact is that the Padres’ offense did not help him out in the game. San Diego mustered all of 2 runs in the 4-2 NLCS Game 3 defeat.

The Padres now trail the Phillies 2-1 in the NLCS. It has been a competitive back and forth series up to this point and San Diego can still bounce back. But the last thing they want to do is lose Game 4 and give Philadelphia a 3-1 series lead. Game 4 isn’t necessarily a must-win for the Padres, but their backs will be firmly against the wall if they fail to take care of business.

Meanwhile, Joe Musgrove is simply hoping for another chance to pitch in the series. He will likely be used again if San Diego wins at least one more game.