Wil Myers gets epic hero’s welcome while partying it up in San Diego bar after upset of Dodgers

The San Diego Padres completed a stunning upset of the Los Angeles Dodgers by pulling off a five-run rally in the seventh inning of Game 4 of the series. San Diego would hold on to win the game by a score of 5-3, sending the city into a frenzy afterwards. Among the folks who participated in the celebration was Wil Myers.

Myers was seen popping into a couple of bars after the game to celebrate with local Padres fans, and he quickly became the most popular person in whichever establishment he entered. Myers’ wife took an Instagram live video of Myers celebrating with fans after the team’s huge upset win, and said in a caption on the video that Myers was buying shots at every bar he went to as part of his celebration.

Wil Myers partying with fans at a San Diego bar is pretty cool. Padres will play the Phillies in the NLCS. pic.twitter.com/gnGdeJfLXP — Beyond the Monster (@BeyondtheMnstr) October 16, 2022

Myers certainly appears to be getting quite the reception from Padres fans here, and who could blame them? San Diego just unexpectedly eliminated their longtime rival in the Dodgers in quite spectacular fashion to move onto the NLCS for the first time since 1998. While Myers himself didn’t have a spectacular series, as he hit just .133, that doesn’t matter anymore since the Padres ended up winning.

Myers and the Padres are clearly thrilled to be moving onto the NLCS, but it’s clear their work isn’t done just yet. They have a tough matchup coming against the Philadelphia Phillies, who have pulled off two upsets of their own to make it to the championship series. San Diego now has home field advantage in this upcoming series, and if the team continues to win, there could be more celebrations in store for Myers and the Padres fans.