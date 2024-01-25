Shahid Afridi took a cheeky dig at Shoaib Malik after he tied the knot with Sana Javed after his divorce from Sania Mirza.

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi took a cheeky dig at his former national teammate Shoaib Malik after the latter tied the knot for the third time. Shoaib Malik was previously married to Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza before he wed Pakistani TV actress Sana Javed in a ceremony in Karachi last week.

“Many congratulations to Shoaib Malik. I hope god keeps him happy with this wife for the rest of his life (Shoaib Malik ko bohut bohut mubaraq baad. Allah usi isi life partner ke saath saari zindagi khush rakhe,” Shahid Afridi said sarcastically during an event.

The “toxic” face of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik was exposed by fans on the internet with the sporting world still reeling from the news of his divorce from Sania Mirza and marriage to Sana Javed.

This happened after shocking details of Shoaib Malik's alleged affair with his now-wife Sana Javed emerged online as netizens continued to criticize the 41-year-old batter for cheating on Sania Mirza.

Earlier, social media was abuzz with rumors of Shoaib Malik's affair with Sana Javed while he was still married to Sania Mirza.

But a Pakistani media outlet has now backed the theory that Shoaib Malik did indeed cheat on Sania Mirza.

“Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik have been meeting for the last three years. At that time, Sana Javed was already married to Umair Jaswal. She met Shoaib Malik in Jeeto Pakistan. Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed started meeting consecutively in the show. Also, let me tell you, Shoaib Malik used to put conditions before appearing in the shows that he will only come in the shows if Sana Javed will be invited as guest, no actor noticed this thing because Sana Javed was already married to Umair Jaswal. People were curious about Ayesha Omar, but the real reason was something else,” the report in the Pakistani channel Samaa TV revealed.

“Itni khamosi se ye talaq hui, itni khamoshi se ki jaise kisi mulk me aatmee mansooba jo hai wo paya tak pahuchaya jata hai, chup karke khamoshi se (it all happened so quietely that no one came to know about the separation, it was all very silent),” the report added.

Through his post on Instagram on Saturday, Shoaib Malik confirmed his wedding to Sana Javed, the star of romantic dramas like Khaani, Ruswai and Dunk.

Sharing pictures of his wedding with Sana Javed on the popular video and photo-sharing social network, Shoaib Malik wrote in the caption: “Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs”.

The development took Twitter, now X, by storm as Shoaib Malik's announcement came amid swirling rumors about his relationship status with Sania Mirza.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in her hometown of Hyderabad in 2012 and welcomed their only child, a son named Izhaan in 2018.

However, speculation about a divorce between the duo had surged in recent months after the pair was not seen in public together for years.

Last week, Sania Mirza gave fire to such speculations after she shared a cryptic post on social media, stating that divorce was “hard”.

“Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely,” Sania Mirza, a multiple-time Grand Slam winner in doubles and mixed doubles, wrote in her Instagram story.

After the news of Shoaib Malik's marriage with Sana Javed emerged, Sania Mirza's father Imran Mirza broke his silence on the matter. He told media persons that her daughter had divorced the Pakistani batter and was no longer associated with him.

He informed the Indian press that Sania Mirza had given “khula” to Shoaib Malik. According to Islamic law, “khula” is a Muslim female's right to divorce her husband unilaterally.

It is worth noting that in the past Shoaib Malik had dismissed reports of his separation with Sania Mirza.

“Humey saath mey rehna ka time nahi mil raha (We don't get much time to live together). When they (Sania and Izhan) went to perform Umrah I had commitments here and when I took a break and went to Dubai to spend time with Izhan, she had commitments in IPL. Everybody needs to understand we belong to different countries and have our own commitments. Neither I released a statement nor did she,” the 41-year-old veteran Pakistani cricketer told Geo News last year.

On Sunday, Sania Mirza made her first statement about her divorce from Shoaib Malik.