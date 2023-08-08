The Florida Panthers were the cinderella story of the 2022-23 NHL season, barely advancing to the postseason before making an incredible run all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. Although it was a storybook run for the South Florida franchise, the team can't be expecting too much help from their prospect pool. It is one of the weakest in the league, with multiple scouts confirming to Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis that the number of prospects that will likely make it to the NHL is below five.

Still, the Panthers have a great team that could compete for the Cup again in the next few seasons, led by superstars Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov. And there are a few intriguing prospects who could turn heads when the team's training camp open in September. Here are the top five.

5) Michael Benning, D

Michael Benning was drafted with the No. 95 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft by the Panthers, and signed an entry-level contract with the team after three years with the University of Denver. He was impressive in college, amassing 83 points in 101 games. Benning is an exceptional puck-moving defenseman and a great driver of offense, but his size is concerning at only 5-foot-9.

Still, the 21-year-old has put on weight over the last few seasons and figures to have a great opportunity to prove himself in the pros with the Charlotte Checkers in 2023-24. If he can string together a solid campaign, he could be looked at as a bottom-pairing defenseman over the next few seasons.

4) Gracyn Sawchyn, C

Gracyn Sawchyn was the first player picked by the Panthers in the 2023 NHL Draft at No. 63. The second-rounder left the reputable United States National Team Development Program to join the Western Hockey League's Seattle Thunderbirds. It was a great decision for the 18-year-old, who won the WHL championship with his new team and scored at a point per game clip in the process.

The Panthers' top 2023 pick will likely play another season or two in Seattle, and will look to continue to increase his production in junior next year. He's great away from the puck, and the dynamic forward excels at both ends of the ice. Sawchyn has the potential to crack an NHL roster in the next few years.

3) Justin Sourdif, RW

A former third-round pick by the Panthers in 2020, Justin Sourdif just finished his first pro season with the Charlotte Checkers. And it was a good one; the 21-year-old put up a respectable 24 points in 48 games, and battled hard to win pucks in open ice and along the boards. He's the type of player that will never lose the puck without trying to get it back immediately.

Sourdif saw time on both the power play and penalty kill in Charlotte, and the 5-foot-11 forward could eventually develop into a bottom-six player with his current toolkit and a few more years of pro experience. He could be on an NHL wing in the next two-to-three years.

2) Grigori Denisenko, LW

Grigori Denisenko will be familiar to Florida Panthers' fans; the 23-year-old was incredibly hyped after being selected with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. But it's been tough sledding for the Russian, who has struggled mightily since coming to North America.

The left winger scored just 12 goals and 36 points in 56 games in Charlotte, and has zero goals and seven assists over 26 NHL games with the Panthers. This season could be Denisenko's last chance to make the team, and even if he does, it almost certainly will be in the bottom-six due to the excellent top two lines Florida boasts. He's on a league minimum deal for two more seasons, but it's starting to seem like September's training camp will be the last chance, at least in a Panthers uniform. He is an excellent skater with great puck skills and vision, but needs to utilize them before it's too late.

1) Mackie Samoskevich, C

Without a doubt, Mackie Samoskevich is the most intriguing prospect in the Florida Panthers' pipeline. After being selected in the first round (No. 24 overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, he made an immediate impact with the University of Michigan. He scored 29 points in 40 games in 2021-22, before exploding for 43 points in 39 games in 2022-23.

After playing on the top line in the NCAA and putting up big numbers, the 20-year-old finished the year in Charlotte, scoring two assists in two regular season games and following it up with an impressive four assists in seven playoff contests. He figures to turn professional this season, and could become a valuable middle-six winger on the Panthers, or elsewhere, in a couple of years.