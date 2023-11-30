The Panthers continue their road trip through Canada as we continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Canadiens prediction and pick.

The Florida Panthers continue their road trip through Canada as they face the Montreal Canadiens. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Canadiens prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Panthers enter the game at 13-7-2 on the year. Last time out, they played the Toronto Maple Leafs. In the game, Keven Stenlund scored to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead in the first period, but that would be the last time they found the back of the net. The Maple Leafs would tie the game in the second, as Joseph Woll would stop 38 of 39 Panthers shots to force a shootout. While Anthony Stolarz was solid for the Panthers, saving 31 of 32 shots, he would fall in the shootout, and the Panthers would lose.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens come into the game at 10-10-2 on the year. Last time out, it was a win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. With no goals in the first period, it was a back-and-forth second period. The Blue Jackets scored first, but the Canadiens answered. Just over two minutes later, the Blue Jackets scored again, but once again the Canadiens answered. Then, in the third period, the Canadiens scored with just under three minutes left in the game, plus added an empty net goal to win the game 4-2.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Canadiens Odds

Florida Panthers: +1.5 (-130)

Montreal Canadiens: -1.5 (+108)

Over: 6.5 (-114)

Under: 6.5 (-106)

How to Watch Panthers vs. Canadiens

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Panthers Will Cover The Spread

The Panthers have been led by Sam Reinhart this year. He leads the team in goals, while being third in assists, and is tops in points this year. He comes into the game with 15 goals and 12 assists on the year for his 27 points. Meanwhile, Reinhart has been great on the power play. He has scored seven times with two assists this year when man-up. Second on the team in points, this year is Aleksander Barkov. He comes into the game with six goals and 14 assists on the year, giving him 20 points. He also has six assists on the power plan this year. Meanwhile, Barkov has done this while missing three games due to injury.

The leader on the team in assists this year is Matthew Tkachuk. He comes into the game with three goals and 15 assists on the year, giving him 18 points. Joining him in dishing the puck well is Evan Rodrigues, who has ten assists this year, plus three goals for 13 assists. Carter Verhaeghe has also been solid this year. He comes into the game second on the team in goals, with nine, plus seven assists.

Florida has not been great on the power play this year, sitting 23rd in the NHL in conversion rate at 17.6, while having just 13 power-play goals. They have been better when man down though, having a success rate of 81.1 percent and sitting 15th in the NHL.

It is expected to be Sergei Bobrovsky in goal tonight for the Panthers. He is 10-6-1 on the year with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He is tied for second in the NHL though with two shutouts on the year. Last time out was one of those shutouts. He stopped all 20 shots he faced as the Panthers beat the Senators 5-0.

Why The Canadiens Will Cover The Spread

The Canadiens this year are led by Nick Suzuki. He enters the game with six goals and 12 assists to give him 18 points on the year. Sizilo os toed for the team lead in both points and assists this year. He has also been solid on the power play this year, with two goals and five assists when up a man this season. Meanwhile, Cole Caufield is the leader in goals and tied for the team lead in points this year. He comes into the game with seven goals and 11 assists on the year, for his 18 points. Further, he also has eight power-play points, with two goals and six assists on the power play.

Caufield is tied for the team lead in goals with Alex Newhook. Alex Newhook has seven goals this year, with six assists as well. He has not scored on the power play this year but does have three assists. Right behind them in goals is Sean Monahan, who comes into the game with six goals and seven assists on the year. He is also tied for the team lead in power-play goals with three of them, while also having three assists when man-up and two goals while shorthanded this year. Scoring on the power play is something Mike Matheson has been doing. He is a defender for the Canadians and comes in with five total goals and 12 assists. Three of his goals and six of his assists have come on the power play this year.

The Canadiens are not scoring well in general this year, sitting 27th in the NHL in goals per game at 2.77 goals per game this year. The power play is 23rd in the NHL at a 17.6 percent conversion rate and just 14 power-play goals. Meanwhile, the penalty kill is 28th in the league at 73.8 percent.

It will be Cayden Primeau in between the pipes for this one. He is 2-2-0 on the year with a 3.41 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. Last time out, he was stellar, saving 31 of 33 shots, and getting the win. He has been over .930 in save percentage twice this year, getting wins in both. Meanwhile, he has been below .880 in save percentage twice and lost both of those games.

Final Panthers-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

The Panthers have a solid defense, allowing just 2.55 goals per game. Meanwhile, they are facing an offense that has been struggling in general, and a defense that allowed 3.48 goals per game. The Panther's defense will be shutting down the Canadiens while putting in plenty of goals in this one. While the over may not hit if the Canadiens struggle to score while playing back-to-back nights, the Panthers, who are rested, should be getting an easy win.

Final Panthers-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Panthers -1.5 (+108)