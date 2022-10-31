Bill Belichick made history in the New England Patriots’ 22-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Sunday’s win was the 325th of his career as a head coach, moving him past George Halas for the second-most wins in NFL history. After showing great admiration for Halas when he tied him in all-time wins two weeks ago, Belichick downplayed Sunday’s accomplishment and seems to have sights set on getting more wins.

“I’ll be able to talk about that when it’s over. We’ll add them up at the end,” Belichick said. “It’s good to come down here and win. I’m happy for our team and appreciate all the great players we’ve had who’ve won those games. We had a couple of them in the locker room besides our players. Guys like [Devin] McCourty and [Matthew] Slater, [Jerrod] Mayo, Troy Brown. Those guys won a lot of games for us, for me, so those are team wins.”

Belichick still has a bit of a way to go to match Don Shula for all-time wins, trailing the former Miami Dolphins coach by 22 wins in the all-time list.

As Belichick will likely need at least a couple more seasons to match Shula’s 347 wins, he’s keeping his focus on the 2022 Patriots. The biggest storyline entering Sunday’s game was around Mac Jones and the Patriots’ coaching situation. Belichick benched Jones after three drives in his return to game action against the Chicago Bears last week, which appeared to be a benching after he threw an interception but Belichick said it was planned.

Jones didn’t have a standout performance on Sunday but performed well enough for the Patriots to get the win, throwing for 195 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Following a brutal throw that led to an interception that was wiped out due to a penalty on the Jets, the Patriots took a less aggressive approach with the ball in New York’s territory before halftime and settled for a field goal.

New England’s approach in that situation could suggest that the coaching staff didn’t have trust in Jones. However, Belichick was full of praise for his quarterback and the offense on Sunday.

“I thought Mac did a good job today,” Belichick said. He got the ball out quickly. We gave up some pressure but I thought he did a good job taking care of the ball. And [Rhamondre] Stevenson is obviously just a tremendous back. He makes a lot of yards on his own making solid yards after contact. I thought Mac did a great job, Stevenson, Jakobi [Meyers]. Some guys really stepped up for us and made some plays offensively that we needed.”

🚨 TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS 🚨 Jakobi Meyers gives us the lead to start the 2nd half!pic.twitter.com/F0kXogXtdX — Patriots Nation (@PatsNationCP) October 30, 2022

In his first full game back from a high ankle sprain, Jones was under duress a lot. He was sacked a career-high six times on Sunday and the Jets recorded eight quarterback hits, which doesn’t include the hit that John Franklin-Meyers delivered for the roughing the passer call.

In addition to praising Jones’ decision-making, Belichick showed admiration for Jones’ toughness.

Mac’s tough. There’s never any doubt about that. Mac’s a tough kid,” Belichick said. “I thought he made some good decisions, managed the game well, managed our team well. That’s what a quarterback’s job is to do is to help the team win. That’s what he did.”

Jones wasn’t the only player to help the Patriots win on Sunday. New England’s defense picked off Jets quarterback Zach Wilson three times and allowed just 51 rushing yards after the Bears gashed them for 243 yards last week.

The improvement in stopping the run wasn’t what Belichick was most impressed about though with his defense on Sunday.

“Good team defensive effort all the way around. We had some good pass rush, turned the ball over, and tacked better,” Belichick said. “We gave up a couple of big plays, but other than those, we played pretty competitively. [They’re] a good fourth-quarter team. Nobody is better than the Jets are in the fourth quarter. To hang in with them in the fourth quarter, we knew that was going to be a challenge, and it was. We stepped up to it, so that was good.”

Bill Belichick also made sure to praise the special teams unit. New England settled for a field goal five times, with Nick Folk making all of his kicks. A pair of returns also helped the Patriots get into good field position ahead of their scoring drives.

“Nick was great as usual. He put it right down the middle,” Bill Belichick said. “I thought we covered well. Marcus [Jones] did a good job with ball handling. We had an explosive play on punt return. We had a good play on a kickoff return on the miss at kickoff. We got it back up to the 35. I thought we took advantage of some opportunities.

“That’s the best special teams unit in the league, the Jets, at least statistically. They played to it. They’re tough, but I thought we stepped up there and battled them and made our share of plays in the game.”

Bill Belichick will look to get his 326th career win a week from Sunday when his squad hosts the Indianapolis Colts, who fell to 3-4-1 with their loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.