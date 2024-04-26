The NFL Draft is usually full of wholesome family moments, like hugs, kisses, and congratulatory wishes. However, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was subjected to a different type of treatment Thursday night.
After being selected third overall, Maye watched a video that his brothers made for him. To his surprise Cole, Luke, and Beau Maye each took turns roasting him, via the NFL's X account.
Drake Maye’s brothers were asked to record a special message for him and they did this 😂😂 @DrakeMaye2 pic.twitter.com/zzxsTESlpS
— NFL (@NFL) April 26, 2024
College basketball fans might recognize the reference to ESPN's “The Fab Five” documentary, covering the famous 1990s Michigan team that featured Juwan Howard, Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Jimmy King, and Ray Jackson. The players were expressing their thoughts on North Carolina star Christian Laettner. A fan replied with the iconic clip, via X.
they doing a callback to this 😂 pic.twitter.com/bqw70GD81T
— kev🃏 (@nykbj1) April 26, 2024
The hilarious reference was a fun change of pace from normal draft content. However, it's even more intriguing that the brothers are all excellent athletes in their own right, in addition to their parents. Who is in the Maye family, and how have they helped Drake develop into the quarterback he is today?
Drake Maye's family foundation bodes well for his future with the Patriots
Many fans may not know that Drake was not the first Maye to start behind center for the Tar Heels. His father Mark played in Chapel Hill for three seasons and started in the last two. The elder Maye completed 263 of 486 (56.2%) passes for 3,459 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 22 picks. He briefly played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before returning to North Carolina as a graduate assistant.
Drake's mother Aimee played high school basketball, and often beat the family in H-O-R-S-E games, via The News & Observer. She also played on a Powder Puff football team, which is how she met Mark, who coached.
Cole, who led the video off with the “pretty boy” line, played college baseball for Florida. He pitched for the 2017 Gators team that won the College World Series, registering a 12.27 ERA with four strikeouts and three walks across 3.2 innings pitched. The left-hander then moved on to a summer league called the 2017 Valley League, pitching for the Charlottesville TomSox. He recorded a 2.45 ERA across 14.2 innings.
Luke, who followed Cole up by saying “overrated,” currently hoops for the Ibaraki Robots in Japan's B.League. However, he started his journey in Chapel Hill, which is unsurprising considering the family's tendencies. The 6-foot-8 forward hit a buzzer-beater on Kentucky in the 2017 Elite Eight, helping propel North Carolina to a National Title. He then went on to start his next two seasons, earning two All-ACC honors and one third-team All-American honor in the process. The Tar Heel legend briefly played for the Milwaukee Bucks' G-League affiliate Wisconsin Herd before heading overseas.
Beau, who capped off the roast session with the expletive, walked on to the North Carolina basketball team in the 2022-23 season. He snagged two rebounds but didn't return for this past year.
Luke expressed his admiration for Drake in 2022, via Bill Bender of Sporting News.
“[Drake] was always an athlete,” said Luke. “He was always a person who dominated his age group, and he played up quite a bit. We definitely toughened him up a bit, but I'm just so proud of him. I just love him to death.”
Despite the roasting, Drake has a strong foundation of support, love, and friendly competition to fall back on. This will do him well in his Patriots tenure, as camaraderie and brotherhood go a long way toward success at the highest level.