Jack Jones’ confidence draws epic reaction from Patriots teammates

FOXBOROUGH – New England Patriots rookie cornerback Jack Jones’ quote on describing the pass Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw his way that resulted in his first interception and a pick-6 drew some ire from some folks. However, it appears to have played well with his teammates.

On Rodgers’ pass, Jones said: “Personally, I feel like it’s disrespectful to throw an out route on me. If you can throw the ball past me to get to the receiver, I’m no good.” Longtime Patriots safety Devin McCourty was a fan of the rookie’s confidence.

Pats rookie Jack Jones PICK-SIX on Aaron Rodgers 👀 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/l03xbUonW4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 2, 2022

“I laugh,” McCourty said when asked about his thoughts on Jones’ comment on Wednesday. “Listen, that’s what it’s about to be young, be energetic, and confident. I mean, he was happy to be out there. You know, he’s obviously played a little bit this year. But, to find out [Jalen] Mills isn’t gonna be able to go … I like the guy that’s like, ‘Alright, I’m ready,’ and not the guy that’s like, ‘Man, I didn’t know, I don’t know.’

“Jack was ready to go. And I think you can appreciate that. And, you know, after the game, he made a great play in the game, made a comment about it, I think the locker room [isn’t] making a big deal about that. It is what it is.”

McCourty, though, made sure to check the rookie on one thing.

“He’s just gotta make sure he doesn’t give up any [out routes] now,” McCourty joked.

What did Devin McCourty think about the comments Jack Jones made after picking off Aaron Rodgers? pic.twitter.com/yYIs2wdzOw — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) October 5, 2022

NBC Sports’ Peter King thought differently of Jones’ comment.

“Hey kid: They threw out routes on Deion Sanders! (Not many, but some.),” King wrote in his Football Morning in America column on Monday. “How did the 121st pick in the draft get so big-headed to think one of the best quarterbacks ever was insulting him by throwing the kind of route that’s thrown 162 times a week in the NFL?”

While it can be debated whether Jack Jones’ comment was out-of-pocket or not, it’s hard to debate his performance on the field to open his NFL career. He performed well in training camp and in the preseason–recording an interception during the exhibition games–and played well in small spots through his first three regular season NFL games, allowing just one catch on three targets.

When Jones’ number was called to start on Sunday as Mills was out due to injury, he delivered. On his first drive as a starter, he punched the ball out of Packers rookie receiver Romeo Doubs’ hands for a fumble and a recovery. He, of course, later recorded the pick-6 right before halftime that gave the Patriots the lead before they lost, 27-24.

Following the completion of Week 4, Jones is one of the highest-graded rookies on Pro Football Focus, earning an 88.5 grade so far this season.

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. has noticed the strong play not just from Jones, but from the team’s other rookies as well. He also appreciates the energy they bring to the team as well.

“It’s a really good energy, honestly,” Wise said. “Those guys work so hard. To see what they do in the weight room and the practice room payoff on game day is awesome. We always come around them and tell them [Bailey] Zappe jokes or stuff like that or Jack Jones jokes.

It's Ty Law Tuesday on the show and Law has some choice words for #Patriots rookie CB Jack Jones calling an out route being run on him "disrespectful". #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/PDIIbskIaz — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) October 4, 2022

“On a serious note, those guys are doing awesome and we’re behind them, 100 percent.”