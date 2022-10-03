NFL
‘Disrespectful’: Patriots rookie Jack Jones sounds off on pick-6 off Aaron Rodgers
New England Patriots rookie cornerback Jack Jones took it personally when Aaron Rodgers threw a pass to Allen Lazard as the Green Bay Packers were trying to get out of bounds late in the first half of Sunday’s game.
Jones jumped the route and intercepted Rodgers, running along the right sideline with clear daylight as he turned his first career interception into a pick-6. After the Patriots’ overtime loss to the Packers, Jones did his best impression of Michael Jordan in “The Last Dance” documentary when he said what Rodgers did wrong on the play.
“Personally, I feel like it’s disrespectful to throw an out route on me,” Jones said. “If you can throw the ball past me to get to the receiver, I’m no good.”
While Jones carried a confidence about making the interception, he was a bit in shock as to how the play unfolded.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Jones said. “Usually it’s hard to score on defense. Just to get a pick is hard on defense. When I got the pick, I’d seen nothing but open field. I just ran. I just kept going.”
Jones also took a bit of a humble approach to describe the play.
Sunday ended up being Jack Jones’ first start of his young career. Starting cornerback Jalen Mills was one of the scratches announced prior to kickoff due to injury.
The pick-6 was actually Jones’ second big play of the game. In his first drive as a starter, he played a screen pass to Packers receiver Romeo Doubs well. He got to the receiver right away and as he went to make the tackle, Jones punched the ball out of Doubs’ hands to force the fumble and scooped it up.
Jones explained his technique to force the fumble on the play.
“Once he got around me, I tried to make sure he went back inside. But once he got around me, I tried to come back around and punch out the ball,” Jones said. “I didn’t get the best punch, but it was good enough to get the ball out, so that’s good.”
Prior to Sunday’s game, Jones played well in either insignificant during preseason games or in a smaller role during the first three games of the regular season. He recorded an interception in the preseason and was constantly forced incomplete passes. In his first three regular-season games, Jones allowed just one completion on three targets.
Jones credited the older players on the Patriots for helping him get acclimated to the NFL.