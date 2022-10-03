‘Disrespectful’: Patriots rookie Jack Jones sounds off on pick-6 off Aaron Rodgers

New England Patriots rookie cornerback Jack Jones took it personally when Aaron Rodgers threw a pass to Allen Lazard as the Green Bay Packers were trying to get out of bounds late in the first half of Sunday’s game.

Jones jumped the route and intercepted Rodgers, running along the right sideline with clear daylight as he turned his first career interception into a pick-6. After the Patriots’ overtime loss to the Packers, Jones did his best impression of Michael Jordan in “The Last Dance” documentary when he said what Rodgers did wrong on the play.

“Personally, I feel like it’s disrespectful to throw an out route on me,” Jones said. “If you can throw the ball past me to get to the receiver, I’m no good.”

While Jones carried a confidence about making the interception, he was a bit in shock as to how the play unfolded.