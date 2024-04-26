Day 2 of the NFL Draft is set to begin at 7 P.M. Eastern on Friday and the rumor mill is heating up. There was some speculation the San Francisco 49ers may trade Deebo Samuel to the Buffalo Bills or New England Patriots. With that said, the latest update may just dump cold water all over that rumor.
Reports indicate the 49ers have fielded calls regarding Samuel. However, it sounds like the Bills and Patriots are “unlikely” to make that deal, according to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report. Perhaps Deebo Samuel still gets traded. But it's not going to be with Buffalo or New England unless something drastic changes.
“Sources: While the 49ers have listened to calls on All-Pro WR Deebo Samuel, sources say the Patriots and Bills are considered highly unlikely to trade for him.”
The Bills are on the clock with the 33rd overall pick and could be in the mix for a wide receiver there. Additionally, the Patriots have an early second round pick as well. So, both franchises could find a new wide receiver early in Day 2 during the NFL Draft.
As for the 49ers, they have a plethora of wide receivers on the roster and could still trade somebody. Along with Deebo Samuel, there have been rumors that Brandon Aiyuk could be traded as well. No matter how it plays out we could see some movement once the second round kicks off, per Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network.
“Depending on who goes at No. 33 — whether the Bills make the pick or not — there should be some early trade actions. Plenty of calls made behind the Bills, as well.”
49ers 2024 season outlook with Ricky Pearsall
The wide receiver room is absolutely stacked. Deebo Samuel is a YAC monster and Brandon Aiyuk is spectacular in his own right. George Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the league and now we're throwing Ricky Pearsall into the mix? What in the world is the league going to do on Sunday's?
Pearsall has all the potential in the world after wowing scouts throughout the NFL Draft process. Now that he's on the 49ers roster he'll have a chance explode in Kyle Shanahan's offense. Overall, San Francisco is in line to be one of the best teams in the league next season.
With that said, the multiple wide receivers on the roster give the 49ers some wiggle room to make a potential trade. They could make a big move on Friday night when the second round kicks off. No matter how it plays out though, this team is looking primed for a serious Super Bowl run in the 2024-25 season.
Look for Ricky Pearsall to get off to a hot start in the 49ers offense, especially if the front office trades one of Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk. In Pearsall's final season at Florida, he finished with 65 receptions, 965 receiving yards, and four touchdowns.