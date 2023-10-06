A former New England Patriots Super Bowl champion is set to join former teammate Tom Brady in retirement. Linebacker Jamie Collins reportedly announced his retirement from the NFL, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.

“LB Jamie Collins, who had 3 stints with the Patriots, has 2 SB rings, and led the NFL to ban a play due to his high-end athleticism, says he’s officially retired. Congratulations to @JamieLee601 on what he describes as ‘the ultimate dream come true,'” Reiss reported.

Patriots: Jamie Collins announces retirement

Jamie Collins enjoyed a successful NFL career. The 33-year-old began his career in 2013 with the Patriots. As Reiss mentioned, he went on to win two Super Bowl rings and had three different stints with New England.

Collins impressed early in his career and made his first Pro Bowl team in 2015. That season, Collins helped to anchor the defense, recording 5.5 sacks, 89 combined tackles, one interception, and a league-leading five forced fumbles.

Despite not making another Pro Bowl team, Collins continued to be a reliable defensive option throughout the remainder of his career. In addition to the Patriots, Collins played for the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions.

His final season in the NFL came in 2022 after returning to the Patriots for a third time. Collins only appeared in three games but still added important veteran leadership.

Jamie Collins will always be remembered by Patriots fans for everything he accomplished with the team. Overall, Collins finishes his career with 12 interceptions, 19 forced fumbles, 26.5 sacks, 708 combined tackles, and 455 solo tackles.

Congratulations to Jamie Collins on an impressive all-around NFL career.