Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson fantasy owners have reason to worry for Week 9 vs. Colts

Rhamondre Stevenson may have to put together the performance of his life in Week 9 to help lead the New England Patriots to a home win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Patriots released their final injury report for Week 9 on Friday, and they elected to officially rule out three players on offense, including offensive linemen David Andrews and Marcus Cannon. Andrews will miss a second consecutive game due to a concussion that he suffered during the Week 7 home defeat to the Chicago Bears, while Cannon will also not play in Week 9 because of a concussion.

As it stands, James Ferentz is slated to once again fill in for Andrews at the center position. He featured at center in all 78 of the Patriots’ snaps on offense in their road victory over the New York Jets. On the other hand, Isaiah Wynn may end up receiving the call to start at right tackle against the Colts, although the likes of Yodny Cajuste and Mike Onwendu could also be options to take hold of the position.

It will be even more of a tall task for Stevenson to get going against the Colts considering that he is set to meet an Indianapolis defense that currently ranks ninth in the NFL in yards allowed per game with a 319.8 average. While the Colts have allowed a lowly 120.0 rushing yards per game this season, their front seven is filled with stout tacklers across the board, including linebacker Bobby Okereke.

In the big picture, Stevenson sure has what it takes to orchestrate a formidable outing on the ground in Week 9, even as he will not have two starting offensive linemen blocking for him in the game. He will also look to make it four straight contests with at least 90 yards from scrimmage.