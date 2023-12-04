Which Patriots and Steelers players are worthy fantasy football starters on Thursday Night? Find out in Patriots-Steelers Start 'Em, Sit 'Em.

After disappointing Week 13 defeats, the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking the avenge themselves on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 14. The Patriots put up a goose egg at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, losing 6-0 in ugly fashion, while the Steelers did not do much better, losing at home to the cellar-dwelling Arizona Cardinals.

Both teams struggled offensively and have major quarterback questions down the stretch. Kenny Pickett will miss the next couple of weeks for Pittsburgh with an ankle injury, meaning that Mitch Trubisky is back under center. As for the Patriots, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe have combined to form one of the most ineffective passing attacks in the league regardless of who is throwing the ball.

Despite all of their offensive shortcomings, there are still some skill players in this contest who are worth a look in fantasy football. Find out which players to put in your fantasy lineups and which guys to keep on the bench in Patriots-Steelers Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em, Week 14.

Patriots-Steelers Start ‘Em

Najee Harris (PIT)

It looked as if Jaylen Warren might surpass Najee Harris on the Pittsburgh depth chart, but Harris has held steady, earning at least 15 carries in four of his last five contests and recording a touchdown in three of those games. And this Patriots running defense — while elite — has been more beatable in recent weeks, giving up 295 yards on the ground over its last two contests. With Pickett out, Harris could become the go-to guy in this Steelers offense.

Ezekiel Elliott/Rhamondre Stevenson (NE)

Rhamondre Stevenson left the first quarter of New England's Week 13 contest with an ankle injury, and Ezekiel Elliott immediately took over lead back duties. Elliott finished with 21 touches and 13.2 fantasy points and was the only semi-productive player in this Pats offense. Stevenson is listed as questionable for this Thursday Night contest, and the short work does not do him any favors for his recovery. The New England offense is BAD right now, but whichever running back starts for the Patriots will receive enough touches to be a strong FLEX candidate or lower-end RB2. Keep an eye on the injury report and plan accordingly.

Demario Douglas (NE)

Production has been hard to come by for the Patriots offense, but the volume is there — if you know where to find it. Demario Douglas has 22 catches in his last four games while leading the team in targets in each. His modest 53.3 receiving yards per game and no TDs cap his ceiling, but Douglas is a worthy FLEX play with a high floor in deeper leagues.

Patriots-Steelers Sit ‘Em

Pat Freiermuth (PIT)

The Steelers tight end was unable to his prolific production in Week 13, managing just three catches for 29 yards. Week 14 is not setting up any more favorable for Freiermuth. Backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky will be starting for the Steelers, and the Patriots are allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Pittsburgh pass-catchers will be tough to trust with Trubisky under center moving forward.

George Pickens (PIT)

Ever since his 100-yard game in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams, George Pickens has returned to being the number two option in Pittsburgh. Pickens is averaging just 41.3 receiving yards per game on 2.8 catches per contest during this stretch following the return of Diontae Johnson. As long as Johnson is healthy, it is hard to see much fantasy relevance for Pickens moving forward.

Jaylen Warren (PIT)

With Kenny Pickett hurt, will the Steelers rely more on the run game? That remains to be seen, but either way, picking up yards on the ground will be difficult against this New England front. The Patriots allow just 88.7 rushing yards per game — fourth-fewest in the NFL — with opposing backs picking up under 3.4 yards per carry. With Najee Harris getting the majority of carries, Warren's lower volume makes him at best a risky FLEX play in Week 14.

Diontae Johnson (PIT)

After three consecutive games with single-digit fantasy points, Diontae Johnson used a late fourth-quarter touchdown to surpass the 10-point mark for the first time since Week 9. Johnson has just 11 catches over his last four games — hardly the production you would expect from a number-one wideout — and the injury to Kenny Pickett does not make things any easier.