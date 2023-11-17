Here's our guide on how to beat the first Suppression tower, Pavilion of Cessation, for the Exorcismal Chronicles in the HSR event.

Exorcismal Chronicles is one of the various sub-events for the ongoing A Foxian Tale of the Haunted event in Honkai Star Rail (HSR). In this sub-event, players will have to fight against four groups of enemies with increasing difficulty. If you need some help for this event, then this guide will certainly help. In this guide, we will cover how to beat Exorcismal Chronicle's Pavilion of Cessation during the HSR event.

HSR Exorcismal Chronicles – Pavilion of Cessation Guide

A Foxian Tale of the Haunted event will run for the duration of HSR's Version 1.5. After the initial event duration ends, it will join the ranks of the HSR Conventional Memoir permanent events, following the last patch's Aetherium Wars. Before we dive into the guide for this particular Exorcismal Chronicle, let's first review its basic mechanics.

Exorcismal Chronicles Basics

There are a total of five Suppression Towers that players can unlock during the HSR event. In each one, players will be able to face off against four groups of enemies with increasing difficulty. Players can get up to three stars for each fight, based on that fight's Objectives. The more stars the player gets, the more total rewards they will receive. While that may seem a bit straightforward, there's something players will have to consider when facing off against the enemies.

The Exorcismal Chronicles have a mechanic called the Fiendfire. While in battle, a flame will appear on the upper left side of the screen, where the turn order is located. If the Fiendfire is beside an ally, it will be green, and once it reaches the top, will charge up the player's Exorcismics, which we will talk about in a bit. If it's beside an enemy, on the other hand, it will be red. Once it reaches the top, it will strengthen the enemy instead, and can potentially deal a lot of damage. To prevent this from happening, players have to use their Ultimates, or any skill that changes Turn Order, to make sure that the Fiendfire is beside an allied unit.

Now let's talk about the Exorcismics. Exorcismics are special attacks similar to the Resonance attacks in Simulated Univers, the Engine of Creation in the Cocolia fight, and so on. These charge up whenever a friendly unit gets a stack of Fiendfire. There are a total of eight Exorcismics that players can get, each with varying effects. For this particular guide, we will assume that you only have access to the first two Exorcismics.

Exorcism Rewards

Players will receive various rewards depending on the total number of Stars they have collected. Below are the rewards that players can get:

3 Stars 30 Stellar Jades 3 Adventure Logs 15,000 Credits

6 Stars 30 Stellar Jades 3 Adventure Logs 15,000 Credits

9 Stars 15 Relic Remains 3 Adventure Logs 15,000 Credits

12 Stars 15 Relic Remains 3 Adventure Logs 15,000 Credits



Pavilion of Cessation Battle Guide

There are a total of four difficulty levels for the Pavilion of Cessation. Additionally, this Suppression Tower has an Anomaly that affects the enemy:

Every time an enemy takes action, their ATK, DEF, and SPD increases by 15%, stacking up to 5 time(s).

All stacks are lost when Weakness Break is inflicted.

When enemies obtain FIendfire, immediately obtain 4 stack(s) of stats increase.

Difficulty 1

Objectives Enemies obtain Fiendfire no more than 1 time Have no downed characters Battle for no more than 4 Cycles

Suggested Exorcismic Edict: Evil Cleanse Completely deplete all enemies' Toughness and simultaneously deal DMG to them, as well as make them receive more DMG

Enemy Lineup Cloud Knights Patroller (Weakness: Fire, Wind, Imaginary) Wraith Maiden (Weakness: Physical, Ice, Wind)

Suggested Team Bring a Wind DPS to this fight as all of the enemies are weak to wind. This includes Blade or Dan Heng. Alternatively, using a Nihility team centered around Sampo, Kafka, and/or Guinaifen works as well. Bring a healer, as you will need to heal a lot in this fight. Bringing an Ultimate Battery like Huohuo or Tingyun helps to make sure you always have an Ultimate ready to steal Fiendfire from the enemy.



Difficulty 2

Objectives Enemies obtain Fiendfire no more than 1 time Have no downed characters Battle for no more than 4 Cycles

Suggested Exorcismic Edict: Evil Cleanse Completely deplete all enemies' Toughness and simultaneously deal DMG to them, as well as make them receive more DMG

Enemy Lineup Mara-Struck Soldier (Weaknesses: Fire, Ice, Quantum) Disciples of Sanctus Medicus: Ballistarius (Weaknesses: Physical, Ice, Wind) Mara-Struck Warden (Weaknesses: Ice, Lightning, Quantum)

Suggested Team Bring an Ice DPS, since all of the enemies are weak to Ice. Choices include Jingliu, Yanqing, and Herta for F2P players. Bringing March 7th or Pela is a good option since they can help apply Weakness Break on enemies and Freeze them. You can also bring a Quantum DPS along such as Qingque or Seele as a majority, but not all, of the enemies are weak to Quantum. Bringing Fu Xuan is a good idea if you have her as she can deal AoE Quantum DMG to the enemy team, while also increasing the team's survivability.



Difficulty 3

Objectives Enemies obtain Fiendfire no more than 2 times Have no downed characters Battle for no more than 5 Cycles

Suggested Exorcismic Edict: Evil Cleanse Completely deplete all enemies' Toughness and simultaneously deal DMG to them, as well as make them receive more DMG

Enemy Lineup Mara-Struck Soldier (Weaknesses: Fire, Ice, Quantum) Disciples of Sanctus Medicus: Shape Shifter (Weakness: Ice, Wind, Imaginary)

Suggested Team Bring an Ice DPS, since all of the enemies are weak to Ice. Choices include Jingliu, Yanqing, and Herta for F2P players. Bring March 7th or Pela is a good option since they can help apply Weakness Break on enemies and Freeze them. Since the Shape Shifter is the biggest threat in this fight, bringing a Wind DPS like Blade or an Imaginary DPS like Dan Heng IL is a good idea. Their AOE attacks allow players to take care of the Mara-Struck Soldiers, even if they are not weak to Wind or Imaginary.



Difficulty 4

Objectives Enemies obtain Fiendfire no more than 2 time Have no downed characters Battle for no more than 5 Cycles

Suggested Exorcismic Edict: Evil Cleanse (If going pure damage) Completely deplete all enemies' Toughness and simultaneously deal DMG to them, as well as make them receive more DMG Edict: Woe Exile (If going Nihility)

Enemy Lineup Cloud Knights Patroller (Weakness: Fire, Wind, Imaginary) Aurumaton Spectral Envoy (Weaknesses: Physical, Lightning, Imaginary)

Suggested Team The first suggested team is to bring an Imaginary DPS. Dan Heng IL or Welt would serve well in this situation. Bringing Yukong along would also help to buff the DPS, as well as dealing some decent damage herself. The second suggested team is to go with a Kafka Nihility team. Bring Kafka, Guinaifen, and Sampo to apply a lot of DoTs on the enemy. This team works well with Woe Exile as that Edict applies Bleeds on enemies. This Nihility team can then bounce off of that with their own DoT effects. In both team compositions, make sure to bring a healer or a shielder to keep the team alive. The Aurumatojn Spectral Envoy has a lot of AoE attacks, so having some means to heal or mitigate that damage is important.



That's all for our guide on how to beat the Pavilion of Cessation Suppression Tower for the Excorcismal Chronicles sub-event during A Foxian Tale of the Haunted event in HSR. Players can take their time in beating this event, as it will become a Conventional Memoir once Version 1.5 ends. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.