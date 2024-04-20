The New Orleans Pelicans had NBA Playoffs goals to start the 2023-24 season. Willie Green's group was sitting pretty in late March, holding down fourth place in the Western Conference for a few days. A late-season swoop almost destroyed the goodwill built up over the previous six months though the team did secure the final postseason spot by barely surviving the NBA Play-In Tournament.
The victory came down to the locker room trusting a frustrated Brandon Ingram to lead while an injured Zion Williamson watched from the sidelines. Ingram delivered with 24 points (10-20 FGA), six assists, six rebounds, and a block in the 105-98 win over the visiting Sacramento Kings. The former All-Star was 6-10 in the second half.
The pressure of the moment was not lost on Ingram, who is looking for a contract extension this summer.
“I knew how important this was for not only me but this whole organization,” Ingram stated. “I just try to be ready. I knew I was gonna be ready today whatever it took on the offensive and defensive end. I knew I had to communicate with my teammates and continue to communicate throughout the game. That helped us out a lot.”
The faith has to be built up among more than just the player and coach. The whole Pelicans locker room needs to see, and hear, honest leadership from Ingram.
“I think it's very important for all of us to communicate honesty, especially what we need on the floor and our habits off the floor,” Ingram continued, “Our discipline, everything we need to be together and trust one another. We only trust one another when we see guys do things over, and over, and over, again. We've got to see the consistency every single day in the gym when guys go in and practice. How hard they go in their workouts and how hard we go in our practices. Communication is important if we want to have success.”
Brandon Ingram carries the Pelicans while in foul trouble
Ingram's moment was almost taken away by the referees. The Pelicans have had a tough time getting an honest whistle all season according to Green, but this was too risky of a situation.
Well, it was until Ingram and Green huddled up on the sidelines.
“I told him I'm taking you out,” Green explained. “(Ingram) said ‘No I need you to trust me'. That's the relationship part of it that he and I, along with the rest of the guys, build a relationship. That's a moment where I said “Ok. I trust you but you better not pick up your fourth' and he was able to play through it.”
It's a decision Green might not have made in the last two games, both losses to the Los Angeles Lakers on national television.
“Yeah, we had a discussion about the last two Lakers games and how do we move forward. He was great. Everything you want your players to say, he talked about it in that discussion. He talked about how he wants to be better. He wants to be the best he can possibly be for this team. This was a moment he wanted to step up and prove that and tonight he did.”
Green did not shy away from the job of helping lift the spirits of a struggling All-Star.
“Number one, it's my responsibility. I'm here to serve,” said Green. “That's leadership. If these guys need something, if they want to talk, if I want to communicate to them just being open and honest…B.I. was ready. Even if I didn't say anything to him at all, he still would have been ready.”
Ingram's readiness was never in question, however.
“(Ingram) was big-time for us, and he had that look in his eyes from the time that he got to the gym after the loss to the Lakers,” noted Green. “His ability to put the team on his shoulders – this was the moment that he wanted. He wanted a moment that he could step in and help the team win a big-time game. Especially after a couple of games that he didn't play up to par, but, huge effort on his part.”
Ingram was not lacking in confidence despite some rough outings recently and Green's worrying about some foul trouble.
“I thought I could control the game. I thought I controlled the game in the first and second quarters. I knew that it was about time for us to go on a run…I just wanted to stay on the floor and be a part of it.”
As for the challenge that lies ahead with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Ingram is more appreciative of this opportunity with the Pelicans than anxious.
“It feels good (getting back to the NBA Playoffs). This was the goal at the beginning of the year. Throughout the season we had some injuries, some different things happen but we had another opportunity today. We came in and everybody contributed.”
Everyone also trusted Ingram to come through in a big moment. That faith paid off and the Pelicans now have to hope Ingram can stave off the Thunder long enough for Williamson to rejoin the rotations. Getting to a Game 5 or extending the series to a Game 7 would go a long way in giving the front office faith in an upcoming contract extension for Ingram.