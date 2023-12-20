Cop or drop?

All eyes were on the New Orleans Pelicans as they faced the Memphis Grizzlies. It was not only because Ja Morant was returning nor Brandon Ingram was blazing hot with his shooting stroke. Sneakerheads got a preview of a Jordan brand's new hoop shoe with Zion Williamson. The young star debuted an insane colorway that some fans could rock on the hard courts.

Zion Williamson debuted the new Jordan Zion 3 M.U.D. during the Pelicans' square-off with the Grizzlies. The shoe will launch in March of 2024 and is expected to retail at around $160, per Nick DePaula of ESPN.

It has cool new features for the comfort of all athletes. One of them is a full-length Formula 23 drop-in midsole. This along with Zoom Air technology on the soles allows for better foot placement without the fear of discomfort. More than this, the sneaker also has a full-length support strap so any concerns of it slipping away from the foot can be removed.

The Pelicans star rocked these amazing sneakers but it did not stop the Ja Morant hype train. The Grizzlies star started cooking in the second half and it did not look like Brandon Ingram's squad had any idea on how to guard him. They would stay in striking distance but the Pelicans would blow it in the final defensive possession. Morant took over and got the shot up to seal the deal for the opponents.

Will the Pelicans be able to recuperate from this loss and forge better defensive schemes moving forward?