The New Orleans Pelicans were dealt a scare last week in preseason action as Zion Williamson suffered an ankle injury. But, not to worry. After going through a full practice on Monday with no setbacks, Zion is playing in the season opener on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets, revealing his own status with a three-word message to reporters.

Via ClutchPoints:

"I'm playing Wednesday." Zion Williamson on his status for opening night against the Nets (📸: @ErinESummers) pic.twitter.com/JMkZjwj2Ro — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 17, 2022

A smile on his face and all. One could only imagine how happy Williamson is to finally be healthy again. Of course, the former first overall pick missed all of 2021-22 due to a foot injury, but the Pelicans still made some noise, advancing through the play-in tournament before losing in six games to the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Semifinals.

With Zion Williamson returning to the fold in NOLA, this is a team that could potentially make some serious noise in the West. The big man has lost a ton of weight and looks much slimmer, which is a good sign as well for his health. Add Zion to the mix alongside the likes of CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas, and Jose Alvarado, among others, and the Pels are no joke.

We’re all very excited to see what Zion is capable of in 2022-23. Two seasons he averaged 27 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. If New Orleans gets that version of Williamson, it’s going to be a very exciting campaign in the Big Easy.

The Pelicans are on the road for their first two games before returning to the Smoothie King Center on Sunday for a matchup with the Utah Jazz.