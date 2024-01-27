The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Milwaukee Bucks we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The New Orleans Pelicans have been alternating wins and losses over their last few games as they come into this back-to-back when they head out on the road in the first game of their road trip to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in this Saturday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pelicans-Bucks prediction and pick.

New Orleans () is sitting in the middle of the pack in the Western Conference and really has made some strides since last year. The Pelicans big-3 of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum have been putting in the work as they've been collectively averaging 63.2 points per game. The trio will have their work cut out for them when they look to take down one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pelicans hope they can continue to stay hot when they head out on the road in this back-to-back in this Saturday night matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and the Bucks.

Milwaukee () is sitting right behind the Boston Celtics for the lead in the Eastern Conference standings. While still being one of the top teams in the East they believe they needed to make a coaching change as they brought in former Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers who is sure to get the best out of his star players of Damian Lillard, Antetokounmpo, and the rest of this stacked Milwaukee Bucks squad. As they play in their last game in this home stand on a back-to-back they hope to leave Milwaukee on a good note with a win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.

Here are the Bulls-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Bucks Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +170

Milwaukee Bucks: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 241 (-110)

Under: 241 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Bucks

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Fiserv Forum might be Giannis Antetokounmpo's domain, but on Saturday night, it's the Pelicans who are poised to stake their claim. New Orleans is ready to shock the former champs on their own turf.

The Slim Reaper has been on a tear, averaging 21.4 points this season. His smooth midrange game and ability to attack the rim are lethal, and the Bucks' Malik Beasley, while a fantastic defender, won't be able to contain him all night. Expect Ingram to feast on mismatches and keep the Pelicans in the driver's seat.

Coach Green has instilled a defensive identity in the Pelicans, and their ability to switch and disrupt passing lanes will be a major test for the Bucks' offense. Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are still a formidable duo but expect the Pelicans to clog the paint, force turnovers, and frustrate the Bucks' rhythm.

The Pelicans are playing with a swagger and confidence that hasn't been seen in years. They're a young, hungry team that thrives on energy and momentum, and the electric atmosphere at the Smoothie King Center will be a sixth man on Saturday night. Expect the Pelicans to feed off the crowd's energy and play with a fearless intensity that could overwhelm the Bucks.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Fiserv Forum is ready to roar on Saturday night, and the former champs are primed to show the upstart Pelicans who rules the East. The Bucks are poised to extend their home win streak and send New Orleans back south with a humbling defeat.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a monster, and the Pelicans simply don't have the size or athleticism to contain him. Zion Williamson is a solid defender, but Giannis will overpower him in the paint and create open looks for his teammates. Expect alley-oops, thunderous dunks, and a dominant performance that reminds everyone why Giannis is the former MVP.

Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton are a nightmare duo for any defense. Lillard's lockdown D will frustrate Ingram and McCollum, while Middleton's scorching three-point shot will keep the Pelicans scrambling. The Bucks' perimeter firepower will be too much for the Pelicans to handle.

Brook Lopez is the unsung hero of this Bucks team. His size and defensive presence will be crucial against Jonas Valanciunas. Lopez can stretch the floor with his three-point shot, forcing Valanciunas to step out and leaving him vulnerable to drives from Giannis. Expect Lopez to have a well-rounded game, impacting both ends of the court.

Final Pelicans-Bucks Prediction & Pick

While the Pelicans are a talented team with legitimate playoff aspirations, they're still taking their lumps on the road. The Bucks, at home with their Antetokounmpo leading the charge, are simply a matchup nightmare for New Orleans. Saturday night will be a statement game for the Bucks, one that will send a message to the entire league that the Bucks are still a formidable team to beat as they keep racking home wins and cover the spread when the Pelicans come marching to town.

Final Pelicans-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -5 (-110), Under 241 (-110)