The Pittsburgh Penguins have made their intentions abundantly clear. After missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in 16 years, they aren't tearing things down. In fact, they are going all in for another shot at a Stanley Cup with their current core.

Pittsburgh made what might be the biggest trade of the entire offseason earlier this month. The Penguins acquired defenseman Erik Karlsson in a three-team deal with the San Jose Sharks and Montreal Canadiens. That is just one of the moves Kyle Dubas has made to position Pittsburgh as contenders.

Pittsburgh kicks off their 2023-24 season on October 10 against the Chicago Blackhawks. Sidney Crosby and company will face highly-touted forward Connor Bedard in his first NHL game. It's sure to be an intense game from the start.

Before that, though, the Penguins still have some work to do this summer. They've already made one big trade, so who's to say Dubas doesn't have another deal up his sleeve ahead of the new campaign?

Pittsburgh's forwards

Pittsburgh has gained some forward depth with their offseason moves. The Penguins traded for former Vegas Golden Knights original Reilly Smith near the NHL Draft. And they signed the likes of Matt Nieto, Lars Eller, and Noel Acciari in NHL Free Agency. There's also Rem Pitlick, who came over in the Karlsson trade.

Overall, it's not bad, but there are certainly improvements to be made. For starters, Jeff Carter massively disappointed with the Penguins last season. He is in the final year of his contract, but he should not play a major role for Pittsburgh this year.

Pittsburgh also has a need down the left wing. As of now, the Penguins are projected to play Alex Nylander as their second-line left winger, according to DailyFaceoff. Nylander, a former first-round pick, has only played one full season in the NHL to this point.

Yes, the Penguins improved their depth with quality additions this summer. But there are areas of improvement in Pittsburgh's lineup. And there is a scenario out there where Pittsburgh can improve their forward group.

Pittsburgh's ideal trade target

The Penguins must trade for Conor Garland. Garland has three years left on his contract, which might give teams pause. Additionally, he has a $4.95 million cap hit for each of those three seasons. It won't be easy for the Penguins, but the Vancouver Canucks need to clear cap space. The path to a deal is there to be had.

Garland can play on either the left or right wings. This allows him to potentially slot in as Pittsburgh's second-line left winger alongside Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust. He certainly represents an upgrade over Nylander in that regard.

Garland could also find time in the bottom six for the Penguins. That fit is a bit trickier unless you want to play Carter on the fourth line and use Pitlick or Nieto as healthy scratches. In any event, Garland can play on either wing in the team's middle six. There's a ton of value there.

Pittsburgh could place Jake Guentzel on long-term injured reserve ahead of the new season. The veteran Penguins forward underwent ankle surgery and may miss time to begin the start of the season. This allows Pittsburgh to become cap compliant, and a Garland trade wouldn't change that.

With that said, however, it's unlikely the Penguins take on Garland's entire contract. It's even more unlikely the Cancuks retain salary in this deal. The obstacles here are clear, but if the two teams can work something out, Garland would be a quality addition to the Pittsburgh Penguins.