Penn Badgley has been dropping hints on the return of a character from the past season of the popular Netflix series ‘You.' During the TUDUM event in São Paulo, Brazil, this month Badgley said fans will be seeing a familiar face on screen for this upcoming season.

“I've heard you're on the edge of your seats, waiting and theorizing about the epic conclusion to You,” Badgley said in a pre-recorded message per US Weekly. “More importantly, considering what, or should I say who, Joe will come up against as he finally returns to New York. Though I can't say who yet. We all know there are many loose ends in Joe's past. The question is: Who are you?”

While it has not been confirmed, Badgely's character is set to return to the Big Apple where the first season of the show took place. Season two and three took place in Los Angeles. Charlotte Ritchie, Tati Gabrielle, and Amy-Leigh Hickman are all possible returns for season five.

‘Wednesday' star Jenny Ortega, who appeared in season two, also said that she would not mind returning to the ‘You' set.

“I miss Ellie. I had been wanting to go back to Ellie for such a long time,” Ortega told Entertainment Tonight in February 2023. “But, I was in Romania shooting Wednesday. I couldn’t travel back and forth with the pandemic and everything like that and when you’re committed to a show, there was just no way that it could have worked out.”

As for the fate of Joe, Badgley said that he is expecting a certain outcome for his character.

“Joe is a perfect device because you can delve into something, but you always have the safety cord or the safety net of, ‘Yeah, but he’s a hypocrite.’ We are all exploring something earnestly, I think. But of course nobody has a perfect perspective, so if there’s any place where it’s really got some blind spots, well, that’s Joe, frankly. That’s OK. So, in a way, I really like that,” the actor told Salon in February 2023. “So, just because he’s thinking it and saying it, doesn’t mean that we think it’s right. But he is getting at something, and of course people can identify with that. So to me, Joe is like, he’s a many-sided die. He’s got too many sides, and he needs to die.”

Season five of ‘You' is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2024 per PEOPLE.