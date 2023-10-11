The PGA Tour announced that Byeong Hun An is suspended for three months for violating the tour's anti-doping policy, per the official release from the PGA Tour. Here's what the statement read:

‘The PGA Tour announced today that Byeong Hun An has violated the PGA TOUR Anti-Doping Policy and has been suspended three months, with the suspension being retroactive to August 31, 2023.'

An will be able to return on December 1, 2023. He tested positive for a substance contained in a cough medicine that is available over the counter in South Korea, where he is from, and he has accepted the suspension with no appeal.

After the news came out, An released a lengthy statement on Instagram:

“In August, I was suffering from a head cold and cough. As my symptoms worsened, my mother suggested I take a widely available medication from Korea that had helped her through a similar ailment. I took this medicine without checking its contents first only to later find that it contained a substance that is prohibited under PGA Tour’s anti-doping program. It was the only time I used this medication and in no way did I take it to gain a competitive advantage. I regret not being more thorough in my decision-making and take full responsibility for my actions. I’d like to thank the PGA Tour for supporting me during this process and look forward to returning to competition in the new year.”

An will be out until the beginning of December, but the good news is that this won't affect his status for 2024.