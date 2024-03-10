PGA Tour golfer Rory Mcllroy is opening up about his play at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Mcllroy crushed a 365-yard tee shot on the 1oth hole that made the green and got fans buzzing on Saturday.
“That tee shot onto the green at 10 was pretty good,” Mcllroy said, per Yahoo Sports. “I had no clue that I could get it on the green. I just knew I could get it somewhere close. It was nice to play a good back nine and keep myself in it.”
The PGA Tour golfer finished strong with a very impressive performance in the back nine. Mcllroy hit a 30 on the second half of the course at the invitational, to tie for eighth overall at the tournament following Saturday's action.
“I've got a lot of momentum coming off that back nine. I just need to get off to a better start. I haven't played that front nine very well this week,” Mcllroy added.
Mcllroy is at five under par overall heading into the final day of the tournament. He is four strokes behind the leaders, Scottie Scheffler and Shane Lowry. The Americans' Sam Burns and Max Homa are tied with Mcllroy at 5-under. The Arnold Palmer Invitational concludes Sunday at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida.
The other PGA Tour golfers at the tournament must surely be keeping an eye on Mcllroy. The golfer from Northern Ireland was the first person to ever reach the green on that 10th hole from the tee, per PGA Tour.com. Another performance like that on Sunday could bring the championship to Mcllroy.