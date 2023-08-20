The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Washington Nationals in the Little League Classic! This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Phillies-Nationals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

This will be the final game between the two teams this season. The Phillies currently lead the series 7-5. In the 12 games, the Phillies are batting .304 with 59 extra base hits. Nick Castellanos leads the team with 22 hits, including eight home runs. Kyle Schwarber has seven home runs in the 12 games, as well. Castellanos and Schwarber both have 19 RBI. The Phillies have scored 90 runs in the 12 games. On the mound, the Phillies have a 3.65 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 7.3 K/9. Of the 12 games pitched, the Phillies have recorded five quality starts.

The Nationals are batting .254 in the 12 games played against Philadelphia. They have hit just 31 extra base hits in those 12 games. Ildemaro Vargas, Joey Meneses, and Stone Garrett have each homered twice in the series. Dominic Smith and Lane Thomas lead the way with 13 hits each. Meneses has scored nine runs. On the mound, the Nationals have a 7.62 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, and 8.6 K/9. In the 12 games, only three starters have recorded a quality start.

Zack Wheeler will be the starting pitcher for the Phillies. Trevor Williams will get the ball for the Nationals.

Here are the Phillies-Nationals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Nationals Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-130)

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (+108)

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Nationals

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, MASN

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

Wheeler is having a pretty good season, but he is even better on the road. On the road this season, Wheeler is 6-3 with a 3.24 ERA. Opponents hit just .237 off him when he pitches away from home. Only five of the home runs he has given up have come away from home. He is clearly a better pitcher on the road. This game is at a neutral site, but it is still away from home. The Nationals do not hit for a lot of power, so Wheeler has a good matchup in this one. If he can continue to pitch well, the Phillies will cover the spread.

The Phillies are facing a struggling pitcher in this one. They have seen Williams three times, and they have been able to have success. They have scored at least three runs off him in each of the three games they have faced him. In those three games, the Phillies have hit seven home runs off him. If the Phillies can continue hitting well, they will cover this spread.

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

The Nationals have faced Wheeler three times this season. They were able to get to him twice. In those two games, the Nationals scored four runs in five innings, and seven runs in 3 2/3 innings. They have seen him, they are used to him, and they should be able to get to him again. If the Nationals can continue to hit against Wheeler, they will be able to cover the spread.

Final Phillies-Nationals Prediction & Pick

This should be a really fun game. The Little League Classic is always a fun event. With that said, I will take the Phillies in this game. I am putting my money on the Phillies to cover the spread.

Final Phillies-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (-130), Over 8.5 (-122)