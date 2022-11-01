Zack Wheeler did not have his best stuff in Game 2 of the 2022 World Series, and it showed not only in the number of runs he allowed but in the drop in the velocity of his pitches as well. When asked about it, Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that he believes that it’s due in part to their pacing in trying to get the pitcher back to game form after dealing with a forearm issue that landed him on the injured list.

Via Alex Coffey of the The Philadelphia Inquirer:

“That’s a good question. So when he went on the IL, we brought him back, and not that we rushed him, but we ramped him up pretty quick, and I think its toll on him a little bit, and I think that’s why you’re seeing now the velocity go down a little bit. So I’m hoping the extra couple days will help him.”

In the Phillies’ 5-2 loss to the Astros in Game 2 in Houston, Zack Wheeler allowed four earned runs on six hits and also issued three walks with just three strikeouts in 5.0 total innings of work. In two starts prior to that, however, Wheeler was solid, surrendering just two earned runs with 16 strikeouts across 13.0 innings in two starts against the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series.

In any case, Wheeler is expected to see the mound for another start for the Phillies, assuming that there will be a Game 6. The Phillies will also have him throw a bullpen session on Thursday, per

Kyle Glaser of Baseball America.