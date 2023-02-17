Trea Turner will ‘probably’ be the Philadelphia Phillies’ leadoff hitter in 2023 according to manager Rob Thomson, per John Foley. Thomson explained why he believes Turner is a capable leadoff option for the ball club.

“It all depends when Harp (Bryce Harper) gets back. Before Harp gets back, I think we’re probably going to have him (Trea Turner) in the leadoff spot,” Thomson said when asked about Turner’s potential spot in the batting order. “He’s high on-base (percentage), he’s high slug (slugging percentage) too.

But high on-base, we need that. That gives you more of a chance to have somebody on base when (Kyle) Schwarber gets up, and (Rhys) Hoskins, JT (Realmuto). I think that’s probably where we are leaning right now.”

The Phillies have made an effort to pursue high OBP (on-base percentage) players in recent years. Kyle Schwarber had seen leadoff at-bats despite not being a prototypical speedy leadoff presence, however, his ability to get on base is what mattered to Philadelphia.

Trea Turner profiles as a traditional No. 1 batter as a result of his elite speed. He also owns a career .355 OBP. He posted a .343 mark in 2022 but had a .385 OPB back in 2021. The Phillies are hopeful he can return to his 2021 ways in that sense.

Wherever Turner bats, he’s going to be a crucial piece to the puzzle. The Phillies lineup is extremely deep but Trea Turner may be the best player on the team. He is in line for another superb campaign in his first go-around in Philadelphia.